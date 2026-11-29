The Oklahoma City Thunder are finding themselves in unfamiliar territory, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t pretending otherwise. With their latest defeat, OKC has now lost four straight games, leaving the team at .500 after 20 outings. For a franchise expected to compete at the highest level this season, the recent slide has become increasingly difficult to ignore. The Milwaukee Bucks handed the Thunder their latest setback, winning 119-111 despite being without Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kyle Kuzma, and several others. For Gilgeous-Alexander, the problem goes beyond a few bad results.

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SGA believes the current group simply hasn’t been able to replicate what Oklahoma City managed in previous seasons.

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“Quite frankly, we’re just not as good as we’ve been as a basketball team in recent years, and calling it what it is, we’re not firing on the same cylinder, and obviously it’s a completely new basketball team. So those things, I mean, it’s inevitable, but it’s our job to figure that out. It’s our job to figure out this group is going to be as effective as the previous group,” Gilgeous-Alexander said in his presser.

That admission comes after SGA had expressed confidence in the Thunder following their 113-106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Saturday’s game, however, offered little reason for optimism. OKC struggled to respond after Milwaukee put together a dominant 34-18 third quarter, leaving the Thunder chasing the game heading into the final period. The Bucks never gave up their advantage, eventually closing out an eight-point win.

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However, Gilgeous-Alexander did his part, finishing with 31 points and eight assists. He did receive some help from Ajay Mitchell, who recorded 24 points, six assists, four rebounds, and a steal. Meanwhile, Alex Caruso contributed 13 points, four assists, and three rebounds off the bench. Still, Oklahoma City’s injury situation continues to leave it short of its usual firepower, with Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Cason Wallace missing most of the campaign since late October.

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The absences haven’t stopped there, either. Jaylin Williams and rookie Aday Mara have also been unavailable, further limiting OKC’s frontcourt depth. With Isaiah Hartenstein the only healthy center, OKC has struggled to hold its ground in the paint. No wonder Milwaukee won the rebounding battle 51-42, while Hartenstein managed 12 boards, four assists, and two points.

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The Bucks had no such problems finding contributors. Kel’el Ware came off the bench to deliver 30 points, 13 rebounds, and a block, while Ryan Rollins added 28 points, six assists, and four rebounds. Rookie Brayden Burries also chipped in 20 points as Milwaukee improved to 3-18, the second-worst record in the NBA.

Now, OKC head coach Mark Daigneault had already stressed that Oklahoma City needed to stop letting small moments decide games, particularly after the Minnesota defeat.

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“The common theme is: it’s a 48-minute game, and we need to execute a few more plays in a game that comes down to one or two possessions in order to be on the other side of the result,” he had said. “And that can happen in the second quarter. It can happen in the first quarter, and it can happen late. So, we just got to fight for those margins right now. Improve on the things that we know the game is going to come down to. There’s plenty of controllable things that we can handle in these games.”

With injuries continuing to take a toll and the losses piling up, the Thunder have more than just their record to worry about. They need to find a way to make this roster work before the slide becomes even harder to stop.