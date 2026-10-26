“We’re Not Doing Great”: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Alex Caruso & More Break Silence After Jalen Williams’ Gruesome Injury

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, the final minute of the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers brought a moment no win or loss could overshadow. Jalen Williams went down with a frightening leg injury with just over a minute remaining and had to be stretchered off the floor, leaving his teammates visibly shaken. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggled to hide his emotions, but his message afterward was one of belief in J-Dub’s ability to fight back.

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Mark Daigneault and Alex Caruso, meanwhile, made little effort to hide how deeply the incident had affected the team. “Those are tough, man,” Daigneault said after the game. “We’re not doing great. That’s tough on guys; everyone emphasizes, so yeah not doing great.”

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Jalen Williams had driven toward the basket with just over a minute remaining when he came down awkwardly after contact with Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. Kris Dunn also challenged the play. Williams’ left leg buckled beneath him, and his ankle appeared to bend outward at an unnatural angle.

Medical staff rushed over and covered his lower leg with a towel as he remained on the court. After receiving treatment, J-Dub was stretchered off, giving the crowd two thumbs-up as he left. Gilgeous-Alexander was nearby when the injury happened and appeared visibly distressed.

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“He just loves playing. He loves the competition. That’s who he is. I have no doubt in my mind that he’ll be back and be better than he was before, just like how he handled the last couple of injuries. It’s unfortunate, his luck so far, but he’s equipped for it. He’s a warrior,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

The exact diagnosis had not been confirmed in the initial updates. Caruso acknowledged that the team could not simply brush aside what had happened. Jalen Williams had already worked through injuries and setbacks to get back on the floor.

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“Yeah, I mean, there’s no getting around feeling bad for Dub. I’m feeling sorry for him, all the emotions that come with somebody getting stretched off the court, that’s your teammate. And that’s been through all the things that he’s been through the adversity. He’s been through to work and get back and then have something else kind of freak happen to you. It stings, for us, it’s at this point, it’s just about being there for him and then being professional when it comes to playing basketball. There’s no way to kind of sugarcoat it and get around it and act like you’re not affected by it, you are. But the only thing you can do now is kind of just regroup tomorrow, come back and play the games and kind of compartmentalize those emotions while you have to go and show up for your job.”

The injury is another setback for Jalen Williams, who was limited to 33 appearances last season due to wrist and hamstring issues. His hamstring issue also affected his availability during the playoffs. The Thunder must now wait for a diagnosis before knowing how long they might be without him.

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Jalen Williams was not Oklahoma City’s only injury concern against the Clippers. Cason Wallace left in the first quarter with left shoulder soreness after a collision with a screen set by Isaiah Jackson. Jaylin Williams also exited early with soreness in his right wrist. He played five minutes before the Thunder ruled him out for the rest of the game. Three injury concerns in one game leave Oklahoma City with plenty to monitor.