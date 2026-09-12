“We’re Not Talking to Them”: Draymond Green Reveals Rich Paul’s Advice During Warriors Negotiation

If you ever thought what went down between the Golden State Warriors front office and Draymond Green’s camp in the offseason, perhaps even Dray himself doesn’t know. The veteran forward vaguely confirmed that only Rich Paul knows what Rich Paul is doing. The Klutch Sports client has provided an inside look into the tactical mind of the CEO and super agent, Rich Paul, revealing how Paul navigates contract talks using contrasting approaches that he can never predict – from enforcing total radio silence to orchestrating direct player-to-management communication to get deals across the finish line.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking on his podcast, Green revealed the subtle difference between his two agents. While BJ Armstrong operated like a standard negotiator, Green experienced a rigid blackout strategy when Rich Paul first negotiated a contract for him, strictly prohibiting the forward from speaking to the Warriors’ decision-makers during sensitive talks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I was with BJ, we kind of had a meeting. He’d lay everything out and, you know, we worked from there. With Rich, same thing. Lays everything out. And here’s the difference: my contract negotiations with Rich has been different than everyone, right?” Green explained.

“So, I think when you talk about having a great agent, you know, there was a point where when I was in the contract negotiation with the Warriors with Rich as my agent, and he was like, ‘All right, we’re not talking to them.’ Like you can’t talk to them because they may use your relationship with them, and they’re going to say stuff to you, and then they’ll come back and use it against us. So, you can’t talk to any of them right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dray confirmed that you can’t expect the same method from Rich Paul twice. He contrasted that lockdown tactic with a later negotiation in which Paul instructed him to bypass the traditional agent-only channel and speak directly with the Warriors’ top leadership.

“Right. We had that. We had another contract negotiation where he’s like, ‘Yo, you call Joe [Lacob]. You call Mike [Dunleavy]. Y’all need to be communicating because this is important. I know you want to be there. They want you there. The numbers aren’t really matching up. I want you to talk to them so they know how important it is to you, you know how important it is to them, so we can all come to a middle ground,” Green said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest episode was entirely on the nature of NBA contracts. Green emphasized that effective representation relies heavily on reading the room and managing the human element rather than relying on a rigid, one-size-fits-all playbook.

“And so I think ultimately the player definitely matters. I think there are some players that don’t have a clue and then the agents just bring them a deal and that’s that. Other players it’s a little different, and then like I said, the circumstances changes the negotiation as well. And that’s kind of two different ways that you’ve seen me negotiate a contract with Rich as my agent where one he’s like, ‘Yo, don’t talk to them at all.’ Like you just can’t right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not that it’s nasty, you’re not talking to them, but you’re in an active negotiation right now. And the other one where he’s connecting us, and like y’all talk and do this, and then we’re talking, and he’s like, ‘Yo.’ And so I think the circumstances of the negotiation matter. And then obviously also the agent skill level of the agent matters as well,” Green concluded.

The strategic brilliance of Rich Paul eventually secured Green a lucrative four-year, $100 million contract extension to remain in the Bay alongside Stephen Curry in 2023. Green recently revealed that he specifically asked Rich Paul to take below-market-value contracts to preserve his friendships within the Dubs organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the past, Draymond Green’s contract structure, which always left room for the veteran to be traded, got criticized by Rich Paul. This offseason, rumors swirled they’d ship him out to clear a spot for LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo. Instead, he coolly signed a one-year, $27.7 million deal through the 2026-27 season.

Rather than creating friction, both the Warriors front office and Green seem aligned in keeping their options flexible, ensuring that if a franchise-altering trade materializes, neither side will be restricted by contractual roadblocks.