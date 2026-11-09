“We’re Still Looking Into…”: LeBron James Breaks Silence After Alleged Stalker Arrested at His Los Angeles Home

It was in July this year when Savannah James spoke about the family needing to be extra careful. “Sometimes, I go a little too far with it and be like, ‘You know you should have had security or somebody with you.’” This was way before the break-in incident that came to light on Friday. As LeBron James was miles away at the time, he recently spoke about the unfortunate situation.

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After the Chicago Bulls game, where the Philadelphia 76ers won 127-121, Bron offered some reassurance.

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“My family is safe and that’s the most important. We’re still looking into everything,” via ESPN’s Kris Rhim on X.

LeBron James was in Cleveland when the incident unfolded. The Philadelphia 76ers star was preparing for his team’s matchup against the Cavaliers, leaving questions about who was inside his Brentwood property that night. Although James did not provide further details, his comments suggest the situation is still under review.

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Meanwhile, a spokesman for the basketball star provided some information about how the incident came to the attention of authorities.

According to the spokesman, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the property following a report of a possible burglary. The residence is located in Brentwood, an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles. Security personnel had noticed something unusual through the property’s surveillance system and contacted the authorities.

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The incident reportedly began around 9 p.m. Friday night when security personnel spotted a male suspect on the property through one of the surveillance cameras. They immediately contacted the police to report a possible burglary. Officers arrived at approximately 9:39 p.m. and apprehended the individual. However, the encounter reportedly took an unusual turn when police questioned the man about his identity.

According to the report, the suspect claimed to be LeBron James’ son. “Oddly enough … the suspect claimed to believe he is LeBron’s son during his chat with cops.”

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The claim did little to change the circumstances surrounding the encounter. Authorities took the man into custody, and he was subsequently booked on suspicion of stalking. Importantly, the suspect had not entered the residence by the time officers arrived.

There has been no confirmation about whether his wife, Savannah, or their children were present when the man appeared near the residence. The investigation remains ongoing, and further details about the suspect and the circumstances surrounding his appearance at the property have yet to emerge.

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The latest incident also raises concerns about LeBron James’ home security. This isn’t the first time the 76ers star’s Los Angeles residence has been connected to a potential threat.

It was in 2018 when LeBron James was reportedly a target of a burglary ring that had targeted celebrities and professional athletes. Fortunately, the police arrested the suspects, and during the investigation, a list of 12 potential targets included Bron’s name.