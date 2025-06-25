Western Rivals Alerted Over $25.3M Exception as Kristaps Porzingis Trade Bolsters Trae Young’s Promise

The Atlanta Hawks are back in the headlines after acquiring Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade with the Celtics and Nets, creating a ripple effect across the league. Not only does the deal bring the 7’2″ big man to Atlanta, but it also gives the Hawks a massive $25.3 million trade exception, according to Brett Siegel.

That exception could come into play quickly, with reports suggesting the Hawks are eyeing Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a potential sign-and-trade. The 6’6″ guard’s free agency has sparked interest from several teams, but Atlanta’s newfound flexibility gives them a serious advantage.

Porzingis, coming off a Finals win with Boston in 2024, brings elite shot-blocking and floor-spacing potential when healthy. Despite his injury history, his presence alongside Trae Young adds a new dynamic, especially if the Hawks front office continues being aggressive.

Trae Young himself added fuel to the fire. After a fan claimed he’d lead Atlanta to the Finals next year, the star guard replied simply: “Promise…🤞🏽.”

AD

With momentum building and front-office tools now in hand, the Hawks have a real opportunity to reshape their roster around Young. Western Conference rivals would be wise to take notice.

(This is a building story…)