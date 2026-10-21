“We’ve Fought Through Everything”: Karl-Anthony Towns and His Dad in Tears on Knicks Banner Night Six Years After Losing His Mother

The atmosphere inside Madison Square Garden reached an emotional pitch on Tuesday night during the New York Knicks’ ring ceremony and banner-raising celebration. For New Yorkers who waited 53 years, it was pivotal. For All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, seeing the 2025–26 championship banner ascend to the rafters alongside his father, Karl Towns Sr., marked the culmination of a lifelong dream. Yet it was a bittersweet milestone in a years-long journey of grief following the loss of his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, to COVID-19 in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the banner-raising before tip-off, KAT was visibly emotional among his teammates. He was wiping tears on his way to the tunnel while the MSG crowd was celebratory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Knicks would go on to fall 100-106 to the revamped LeBron James-led 76ers during which KAT picked up his first foul of the season. Yet a season opener loss took nothing away from the moment.

Reflecting on what it meant to share the stage with his father, Karl Towns Sr., KAT spoke openly after the game about the deep personal significance of the milestone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean it’s special to be able to… you know my whole career I’ve always told my dad, I’m fighting for rings, I going to have more rings than my dad, he’s a high school coach, so I remember always walking by in the house and see my dad’s ring case and just seeing all his rings and saying one day I’m going to have more rings than you,” Towns said. “To be in this position where my father gets to see the most special ring you could get in basketball on my finger and to see that banner being raised, I think it made both of us emotional. We’ve fought through everything to get to this point and to finally see it come to fruition is a really special one for my family, for all of our families and for everyone.”

The moment carried added weight for the Towns family, as Karl Sr. played college basketball at Monmouth University in the 1980s and even earned a trial with the Knicks before spending decades coaching high school basketball. Senior KAT now spends a lot of times with Knicks fans and even takes on his son’s rivals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seeing his son achieve the pinnacle of the sport in New York brought their shared passion for the game full circle.

The emotional display at Madison Square Garden arrived just days after Towns spoke publicly about his ongoing mental health journey since losing his mother. Participating in a panel hosted by Project Healthy Minds during World Mental Health Day in New York, KAT shared that basketball felt “hollow” following his mother’s passing six years ago and that he questioned whether he wanted to continue playing. Credit, he said, belonged to wellness coach Arnie Kander for helping him process his grief and rediscover his love for the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just to be heard, to be able to talk to someone you can trust, be able to really unload all that pain onto it and allow them to understand your feelings and articulate your feelings the right way, it makes life much lighter,” Towns explained during the panel discussion. “And I felt myself getting lighter every time we kept talking.”

While Towns continues to serve as an emotional cornerstone for the franchise, his long-term future in New York remains a topic of conversation behind the scenes. Prior to opening night, extension talks between Towns and the Knicks front office were paused so both sides could focus entirely on the regular season schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Towns expressed overt frustration regarding the pause in negotiations, tonight’s display became a turning point for his future in New York. Fans had already been commenting under the clips that his emotions tonight proved he intends to stay in New York.

He’d confirm his willingness to take a financial pay cut to keep New York’s championship core intact while peaking with ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want us all to stay together. That’s always been my main priority. Nowhere in my mind was a max contract was even thought about.”

For now, contract negotiations take a back seat as Towns and the Knicks begin their title defense, rooted in the emotional resilience that brought a championship back to New York.