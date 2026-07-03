“What a Legend”: Dub Nation Refuses to Accept Goodbye After Warriors Lose Fan Favorite to West Rival

The Golden State Warriors have lost more than just a depth guard this offseason. They have lost one of Dub Nation’s biggest heroes. That too, he found his landing spot in the Phoenix Suns, the Dubs’ fiercest rival.

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PS: The Valley side ended the Dubs’ playoff dreams last season in the Play-In tournament.

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According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Pat Spencer has agreed to a two-way contract with the Suns, bringing an end to his three-season journey in the Bay Area. While the move may not have grabbed headlines across the league, it struck an emotional chord with the Warriors fans.

Many flooded social media with denial and thanked the 29-year-old for his contributions with a heavy heart.

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Pat Spencer’s impact extended well beyond the box score. The former lacrosse star gradually worked his way into Steve Kerr’s rotation. Making his NBA debut at the age of 27, he appeared in only 6 games during his rookie season. From there, he rose up to play 66 games with 14 starts last season.

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He averaged a career-high 7.2 ppg and 3.5 apg, playing at a high 18 minutes per game. He earned a reputation for his relentless hustle, fearless defense, and hard-working nature, which made him a Chase Center favorite.

That affection wasn’t built overnight. Spencer became known for doing little things, whether it was diving for loose balls or bringing energy whenever his No. 61 jersey checked into the game. His trademark with a T-shirt underneath his jersey only added to his everyman appeal, ultimately making him one of the beloved Warriors’ role players.

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Then comes the irony.

One of Spencer’s best performances came against the Suns. He exploded with a career-high 20 points, with 6 three-pointers to guide the Warriors to a late-game comeback. Now, he joins the same organization as a two-way player.

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Unlike last season, Spencer might find it difficult to earn minutes. The Valley side already has a loaded backcourt with Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Luke Kennard, and Colin Gillespie.

It means Spencer would spend a lot of time with the Valley Suns in the G League.

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Still, the Warriors fans appear to care less about where he plays next. Their reactions centered around his sudden departure. He wasn’t just a rotational talent but the team’s cherished underdog story.

Warriors fans salute Pat Spencer’s unforgettable era

Dub Nation reminisces about the good times with Pat Spencer as they bid him adieu, heavy-hearted.

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One fan simply wrote, “What a legend.” That sentiment echoed throughout social media as Warriors fans looked back on the 29-year-old’s rise from an undrafted two-way player to an unavoidable role player.

Another fan called him “The Lebron of Lacrosse btw.” The comparison wasn’t just playful hype. Before choosing basketball, Spencer dominated college lacrosse at Loyola Maryland and won the 2019 Tewaaraton Award, the sport’s equivalent of the Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year.

He finished as the NCAA’s all-time assists leader and became the No.1 overall pick in the Premier Lacrosse League draft before walking away from the sport.

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A section of fans questioned why he had to settle for another two-way deal.

“Two way contract? He shown he’s league proven”

The frustration reflected Spencer’s breakout campaign. He appeared in 66 games with 14 starts and averaged 7.2 ppg. He earned extended minutes with the Warriors’ backcourt struggling with injuries.

A fan recalled the stretch and wrote, “Never forget that Pat Spencer legacy run.” It was a nod to that late-season surge that cemented his place in Dubnation. In that memorable 5-game stretch, he averaged 15.2 ppg and 5.4 apg, while shooting at 57.1% from the three-point arc.

The farewell also came with a touch of humor.

“Gonna have to get the Corolla registered in AZ,” a fan wrote with a sad emoji.

It’s a reference to Spencer’s famously modest lifestyle.

While his teammates arrived in luxury cars, the Maryland native became known for pulling up in a 2012 Honda CR-V. When asked about upgrading it, he once told a reporter, “I’m not materialistic, brother. I got the tags renewed, and I’m good to go.”

The down-to-earth nature and relentless fight on the court are exactly why fans find it hard to wave him goodbye.