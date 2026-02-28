“What a Time It Was”: Stephen Curry Reminisces on Iconic ‘Double Bang’ Game Winner 10 Years Later

Usually, a time two signals a win. Every so often, a double shows up just to honor a three—and that’s when things get interesting. Looking back ten years ago, Stephen Curry gave the world the shimmy celebration. But on the same day, he added the second “Bang” to Mike Breen’s iconic “Bang!”

Mike Breen usually saves the double bang for the rarest moments, but Curry’s onslaught against the OKC Thunder on Feb 27, 2016, left no option. Only Steph could take a February game and turn it into something that felt like a June final. He had the nerve to calmly launch a 38-foot dagger, not a heave, to win 121-118 in overtime for the Warriors.

That night, a prime Stephen Curry etched his name among the NBA’s greatest. Therefore, he took a moment to recall the iconic game via X. ” Can’t believe it’s been a decade already 💭 What a time it was. The original double bang, shout out to Mike Breen!”

To be honest, Stephen Curry’s buzzer-beater in 2016 was more than theatrics. It captured Curry at his peak during the Warriors’ 73-win season. The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook combining for three MVPs, pushed Golden State to the limit. Prime time viewers were treated to a back-and-forth thriller that left fans breathless. Every second mattered, and the intensity of the matchup amplified the moment.

Curry made his 12th 3-pointer of the game, tying the single-game record held then by Klay Thompson. He scored 46 points as the Warriors led for only 29 seconds. Oklahoma City struggled to contain him, and his shot electrified the sports world in February, dominating headlines and conversations for days.

Years later, Breen, while talking about the double bang, said, “That was an out-of-body experience. I can’t explain that. It just happened. Because that was the year that everything was falling into place for them. It was that magical run. He was as good as anyone has ever played from long distance…they had this amazing winning streak, and it was (seemingly) all over.”

He added, “And then he comes down and does that at the end. So, I kind of lost it on that. That was so memorable because of all the circumstances surrounding the game.”

That season, the Golden State Warriors tore down the Chicago Bulls’ 20-year-old 72-10 record with a 73-9 performance. Among all the games they played, Curry’s heroics on Feb 27 stood out. He went on to become the only ever unanimous MVP in the NBA’s history that season. That night is surely one of the greatest regular-season games ever played.

Stephen Curry’s February 26, 2016, history

The Warriors entered Oklahoma City with a 52-5 record, thrilling fans with dominance and flair. The Thunder countered with a 41-17 mark, strong but less consistent. In the game, OKC surged early, leading 18-5 and holding an 11-point halftime advantage. Meanwhile, Steph Curry fell hard early in the third quarter, raising concerns due to his ankle history. He returned quickly, unfazed, and scored 31 points in the second half and overtime combined.

The Warriors clawed back from an 11-point deficit with five minutes left. On the other hand, the Splash Brothers: Curry and Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the Thunder’s lead to one with 35 seconds remaining.

After Durant’s dagger three for a four-point lead, Thompson scored a layup, and Iguodala’s free throws tied the game. Westbrook missed a jumper with eight seconds left in overtime. Curry dribbled across midcourt, stepped forward, and launched a 38-footer. The Thunder defense froze, surprised by the quick, deep shot that was nearly uncontested.

“I’ve shot the shot plenty of times, you’re coming across half court and timing up your dribbles, and you want to shoot before the defense goes in. And that was pretty much my only thought,” Curry said about the game. A “Bang! Bang!” from Mike Breen and introducing the shimmy celebration, the Baby-Faced Assassin delivered a statement game 10 years ago. Even today, the memories live fresh in everyone’s mind.