“What About LeBron James?”: Draymond Green Calls Out Charles Barkley’s NBA List During James Harden Debate

Charles Barkley wasn’t pleased with James Harden’s deflating performance in Game 1 against the Detroit Pistons. Chuck couldn’t believe the Beard, who is the offensive engine, recorded more turnovers than made field goals. He was more shocked to know that it had happened multiple times before. The reason it stings so much is that Barkley views Harden’s talents as being among the greats of the game.

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“Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, they are outliers. But I said this, and people said that I was crazy. Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, and James Harden, in my opinion been the 3 best scorers in the last 25 years,” Barkley said on Inside the NBA.

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The praise for Harden wasn’t surprising. He’s won three scoring titles. However, there wasn’t a single mention of the league’s all-time leading scorer. “What about LeBron James? He only just broke the points record in the last 25 years,” guest analyst Draymond Green raised the question to Barkley.

Chuck added Stephen Curry to his list before. But in the Akron Hammer’s case, he didn’t leave any room for negotiation. Charles Barkley pointed to LeBron James playing more as a reason behind him being the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. But he also explained the technical side of not including the 41-year-old in the list of elite scorers.

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“You don’t look at LeBron as a guy who is trying to go out and dominate the scoring every night like these guys are,” Barkley pointed.

Imago May 5, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) defends in the first half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

To a certain extent, it’s true. If you compare James Harden’s responsibilities, teams expect his scoring to add the most value. Same for Kevin Durant or Michael Jordan. With LeBron James, it’s his high game IQ and intelligence. He wants to play the game the right way, indicative with him being number four on the all-time assists list. But scoring is still a big part of his game.

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Call him a ‘pass first’ guy, but LeBron James still has the eighth-highest scoring average in league history. Playing for 23 years helped him break the scoring record. But James’ efficiency is also stellar. Whether he deserves to be in the conversation as a scorer is subjective. Some may value output, some might focus on diversity.

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With just one scoring title to his name, it’s hard to place James as one of the greatest scorers despite holding the most valuable record. But there’s no question he is a prolific scorer who can add a ton of value through his other mastered skill sets.

LeBron James is still leading the way

At one point, the conversation about LeBron James’ scoring skillset needs to account for longevity. It doesn’t automatically put him into the greatest scorer conversation. But it should highlight his adaptability. Basketball has changed a lot in 23 years. James has played both in a more physical, compact offense and in the modern-day spacing.

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He’s still just as efficient with nearly the same scoring volume when operating as the number one option. Being in good shape and recovery aids performance. However, the ability to flow with the waves of the game highlights James’ talents as a scorer. He’s averaged 30 twice in his career. Once at 23, the other at 37.

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Eras changed, and so did the style of play. LeBron James still managed to figure out how to maximise his scoring talent. Whether it’s to play on the break or develop a consistent shot, he’s done those things.

Those are the marks of somebody who understands the game more deeply than others. LeBron James is an instinctive scorer. He’ll pick his moments, but if the time comes, you can rely on him to get a bucket. That’s exactly what we’ve seen during the ongoing playoffs. With Luka Doncic out, a 41-year-old LeBron James just scored 27 on 70% shooting against the terrifying Thunder defense. It was the fifth time in seven games he’s scored 25 or more.

If he can still do it today, LeBron James doesn’t need a whole army to endorse him as a great scorer. The numbers speak for themselves.