“What About Me?”: Knicks Player Begs Josh Hart After Taylor Swift Only Invites Starters to Wedding at MSG

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s reported wedding guest list has already sparked plenty of conversation. But one detail in particular caught the attention of an NBA player who couldn’t help but wonder where he fit into the celebration.

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According to Page Six, the couple reportedly invited the Knicks’ starting lineup, including Jalen Brunson, to their Friday wedding at Madison Square Garden. While the report never mentioned the rest of New York’s roster, one player saw an opportunity to shoot his shot anyway.

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Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan was not about to let that stand without comment.

“What about me?” he tweeted directly at Josh Hart. “Can I be your plus one?”

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Hart had not publicly responded at the time of writing. While Sochan’s post was clearly tongue-in-cheek, it wasn’t a random tag. The two have become one of the Knicks’ closest off-court duos over the past season, frequently appearing together on The Roommates Show and regularly trading jokes on social media over their Premier League rivalry.

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Their friendship has produced plenty of viral moments. Hart, a longtime Chelsea supporter, and Sochan, an Arsenal fan, have spent months joking at each other’s expense online. After Arsenal reached the UEFA Champions League final, Hart posted, “You couldn’t teach the type of Hate Watch I’m on today.” Weeks later, Sochan returned the favor after Chelsea lost to Newcastle, writing, “Josh, are you okay, fam? What happened? 🥺🥺🥺”

Hart has not publicly responded to Sochan’s request. No other NBA players joined the exchange either, although the post quickly spread across basketball social media as fans joked that the Knicks’ bench had officially been left off one of the year’s most exclusive guest lists.

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How Taylor Swift Became One of the Knicks’ Highest-Profile Fans

Swift’s reported decision to invite the Knicks’ starters isn’t as random as it might seem. Long before the franchise won the 2026 NBA title, she had spoken publicly about her affection for both Madison Square Garden and the team.

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In a 2013 interview with TIME, Swift revealed that she performed during the Knicks’ Kids Talent Competition at Madison Square Garden when she was 12 or 13 years old.

“I performed at the Knicks’ Kids Talent Competition at halftime when I was 12 or 13. And ever since then, I’ve had this kind of sparkly, magical opinion of Madison Square Garden and the Knicks, since they let me sing when I was a little kid.”

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Imago Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Taylor Swift celebrates with Alana Haim and Este Haim after game four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Her Knicks fandom resurfaced throughout New York’s championship run. Swift attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals wearing a blue “Stevie Knicks” shirt before watching the Knicks erase a 29-point deficit against San Antonio. The following evening, while accepting the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s Contemporary Icon Award, she admitted the comeback had cost her her voice.

“I was lucky enough to go to a Knicks game last night. I screamed for 100% of it.”

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Furthermore, she was present when the Knicks erased a 29-point deficit to defeat the Spurs 107-106, with OG Anunoby tipping in the winning basket with 1.2 seconds remaining. After the final buzzer, she jumped up and waved a Knicks rally towel.

Game 4 of the Finals wasn’t her first Knicks playoff appearance. Earlier in the postseason, she attended Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, attending with her fiancé, Kelce. The appearance drew attention because the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end is from the Cleveland area.

Those led to debates about whether she was a fan of the reigning champions. During Game 4, MSG Networks analyst Monica McNutt was caught on a hot mic saying: “She’s not a Knicks fan… Get out of here, girl.” The comment quickly went viral, with a source close to Swift pushing back, saying: “Taylor is actually a Knicks fan.”

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McNutt later apologized publicly, while Finals MVP Jalen Brunson defended the broadcaster, saying, “She’s a really good one — cut her some slack. It’s all good, I promise.”

Whether Hart ever grants Sochan’s request remains unknown. But if the reported guest list is accurate, one thing is already clear: before the wedding even begins, one of the NBA offseason’s funniest moments belongs to the Knicks’ unofficial sixth man.