What Are Nikola Jokic’s Records for Serbia?

At 6’11”, Nikola Jokic is one of the NBA’s biggest men. Besides, he has captured the NBA spotlight as a three-time MVP and 2023 NBA Champion with the Denver Nuggets. While he has continued to represent his national team. From his debut in 2016 to leading his team to the 2024 Paris Olympics, “Joker” has been a reliable athlete. The Serbian center plays with control and creativity. Here’s a breakdown of his records, performances, and legacy with the Serbian national team.

Senior National Team Career Averages

From 2016 to 2024, Jokic has played in 44 official senior competition games representing Serbia’s senior men’s national team. His appearances have left a mark on the fans, with 17.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists per game, and an efficiency rating of 24.3 EFF.



Major Tournament Performance

Jokic has represented Serbia in multiple high-level competitions, from Olympic Games to FIBA tournaments. Here’s a full breakdown of the three-time MVPs’ stats across major international events for Serbia:

Year Event GP PPG RPG APG Efficiency 2024 Paris 2024 Olympics 6 18.8 10.7 8.7 31.0 2023 FIBA WC 2023 European Qualifiers 2 26.5 9.0 3.0 26.5 2022 FIBA EuroBasket 2022 6 21.7 10.0 4.3 31.7 2019 FIBA World Cup 2019 8 11.5 7.5 4.8 19.0 2016 Rio 2016 Olympics 8 9.1 6.0 2.4 14.5

Jokic’s total average over the years has been 44 games, 17.6 ppg, 8.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. Moreover, he has an efficiency of 24.3 EFF.

Personal Single-Game Highs for Serbia

Even though full box scores for every game aren’t available, Jokic’s most dominant recent single-game performances are confirmed. During the EuroBasket 2025 warmup, in a game against Bosnia, he recorded 61 points. In another game against Greece, his rebound number was 27, while he had the most assists against Spain in a preparation game with 22 assists.



All Points Scored for Serbia

Across all the official senior competitions that he has participated in, Jokic has scored 775 points in 44 games for the Serbian national team. That total comes from putting up double-digit averages in every tournament since his debut.

Career Milestones in International Play

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Jokic made his senior debut by helping Serbia win a silver medal. Then, in the 2022 EuroBasket, when the opportunity arrived, the Nuggets star led Serbia to the final and was named to the All-Tournament Team. He successfully carried Serbia to a bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, leading the team in points, rebounds, and assists. And in recent years, he’s taken on the leadership mantle and been the face of Serbian basketball globally. And with the Greek Freak being absent from the Serbia vs Greece matchup, Jokic dominated the court with a double-double performance.

via Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Basketball – Men’s Bronze Medal Game – Germany vs Serbia – Bercy Arena, Paris, France – August 10, 2024. Nikola Jokic of Serbia looks dejected. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Nikola Jokic does not throw the flashiest dunks or trash-talk to keep fans entertained, but he makes everything look easy. He racks up triple-doubles, sees the floor like a guard, and grabs boards like a giant. Every pass is a highlight, every game a masterclass. Serbia’s national team is stronger every time it steps on the court.