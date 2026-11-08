“What Are We Doing Here?”: Blazers Announcers Call Out Victor Wembanyama for Abusing NBA Loophole

Victor Wembanyama once said he was glad to be part of “beautiful, pure and ethical basketball.” Yet the San Antonio Spurs star has continued to face accusations of flopping from rival fans and broadcasters. That debate resurfaced against the Portland Trail Blazers, whose announcers went from expressing concern for Wemby to openly questioning the calls going his way.

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The criticism was aimed at the frequency of the French star’s trips to the floor and the officials’ decisions to award him free throws. With 30 seconds left in the second quarter and San Antonio leading 62-47, Dylan Harper missed a three-pointer, but Victor Wembanyama secured the offensive rebound. He then went to the floor after what appeared to be minimal contact from Deni Avdija, whom the officials called for a loose-ball foul.

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The call did not sit well with the Moda Center crowd. As the replay appeared on the Jumbotron, fans immediately booed the decision. Avdija reacted by placing his hands on his head, while that was enough for the Portland announcers to lose patience. “That guy spends more time on the floor than anybody I’ve ever seen. You’ve got to be kidding me.”

There was even more direct reaction.

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“Yeah, that’s not alright. What are we doing here? That’s not alright,” the announcer said.

The frustration from the Blazers fans and the broadcasting team arose because Victor Wembanyama scored all of his eight points in the second quarter from the charity stripe. The reaction from the announcers first began with some concerns.

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Wemby appeared to consider a three-pointer, but Sidy Cissoko closed out on him. The Spurs center went down during the sequence, prompting the Portland broadcast crew to react.

“So it’s good to see him pop back up. I don’t want to see anybody out there hurt. Blazers want to play the best of the best,” they added,

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There was no immediate accusation of foul-baiting. The commentator simply wanted to see Wembanyama get back on his feet.

The next clip was when the Spurs were ahead 50-33, and Toumani Camara lined up a corner three. He missed, and Wemby grabbed the rebound, and then the Portland star went to contest. But Wembanyama absorbed the contact and fell. The officials called Camara for a loose ball foul. The broadcast crew questioned the contact and the foul decision involving the Portland forward.

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One commentator strongly disagreed with the call.

“No, absolutely not. That is not a foul,” they said.

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That’s why the frustration escalated as Wembanyama ended with another free-throw attempt. It also revived an ongoing discussion about whether the Spurs star benefits from a whistle that opposing teams do not always receive.

This is not the first time a rival has questioned his tendency to draw contact. In March 2026, the Spurs star drew several fouls against Jalen Duren and Ron Holland, and his frustration spilled onto social media.

“C’mon, bruh, this is crazy,” he said. Isaiah Stewart, the Detroit Pistons center, even tagged the official NBA refs X account, which is meant to encourage transparency with fans and educate them about the rules.

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The controversy is about the perceived inconsistency in how officials judge contact. Portland’s announcers believed the calls involving Victor Wembanyama deserved closer scrutiny, especially after multiple disputed sequences.

Now, Wemby’s 7-foot-4 size also makes some of these plays difficult to judge. With his presence, the Spurs ultimately pulled away, scoring 45 points in the third quarter before completing a 125-103 win. Victor Wembanyama finished with 29 points in just 24 minutes, shooting 9-of-13 from the field and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Another criticism came after the historic night against the Dallas Mavericks. Victor Wembanyama even became the first player with a stat line of at least 52 points, 24 rebounds, and 8 blocks in league history. But it involved the San Antonio Spurs star attempting 23 free throws, three fewer than the Mavs team total. Rival head coach Dusty May criticized the refs without getting fined: “That’s a lot, that’s a lot. So, no, I’m new to this.”

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And with previous players raising similar concerns, the debate surrounding Victor Wembanyama’s whistle is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.