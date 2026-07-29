“What Are You Doing?”: Bill Simmons Calls Out Adam Silver’s Silence Over Owner Tom Dundon’s Treatment of Trail Blazers Fans

Bill Simmons has sharply criticized NBA commissioner Adam Silver for staying quiet while Portland’s future remains uncertain. The Trail Blazers’ new owner Tom Dundon is pressing for nearly $600 million in public funding to renovate the Moda Center, and without an agreement, the threat of relocation looms large. Simmons compared the situation to the Seattle SuperSonics’ controversial move to Oklahoma City, warning that Silver risks repeating David Stern’s mistakes.

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“If I’m going to criticize [David] Stern 20 years ago, which I did over and over again, I have to criticize Adam for this,” Simmons said on his podcast. “They bring in the OKC group to buy the Sonics from Howard Schultz, and they were like ‘Nooo! We want to keep the team here.’ And the moment they got it, they were trying to get it out of there. And Stern was complicit. It’s hard not to think Silver had no idea this was a possibility when the Blazers didn’t have a lease. They don’t have a lease in three years.”

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Silver’s only public response came two weeks ago in Las Vegas, where he admitted negotiations were “off track.” He explained that the league office is working with both sides to secure a long-term future in Portland, but acknowledged that “several open issues” remain unresolved.

Simmons, however, is not convinced. “I don’t think the city should have to pay for jack s****,” he said. “It’s bull s***. These guys are all f***** rich. Build your own stadium! What are you doing?” He promised to use his podcast to spotlight the issue all summer, adding: “Blazers fans shouldn’t be worried about this fu***** guy (Dundon).”

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The Blazers ownership group is seeking $575 million in public money. The state legislature has already approved $365 million, but the funding is contingent on the franchise signing a new 20-year lease by December 2026. The city and county must provide the remaining $208 million, yet council leaders say they still lack basic information from the team. City Council President Jamie Dunphy even called on Silver to intervene, noting that unanswered requests since April have stalled progress.

City Council President asked for Adam Silver’s help amid Tom Dundon and group’s demand

“One incredibly easy way that the negotiations could get back on track is if the Blazers could respond to some of the basic requests for information we have repeatedly asked for since April but have yet to receive,” City Council President Jamie Dunphy wrote on social media. “Maybe Commissioner Silver can help us with that?”

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Mayor Keith Wilson has pledged $120 million in city funding, but without clarity on how the money will be used, the council vote scheduled for August 12 remains uncertain. If the lease isn’t signed, the state’s bonding authority expires, jeopardizing the renovation package.

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ESPN’s Brian Windhorst warned fans not to underestimate Dundon. “But this guy, Tom Dundon, is not someone to be trifled with,” he said on NBA Today. “I think he’s very clear. He has no problem being blunt, no problem being unpopular, and has no connection to the city of Portland. It is a recipe for relocation. It’s just not something that is going to be very clearly defined right now.”

For now, Silver has offered no assurance that the Blazers will remain in Portland. Analysts argue that fans deserve clear answers, but the commissioner’s silence has left Simmons and others to fill the void.