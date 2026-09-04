What Did Clippers Truly Lose for Kawhi Leonard? Examining the Aftermath Following NBA Punishments

On June 18, 2021, the Los Angeles Clippers reached a place the franchise had never been before. Terance Mann had just scored 39 points against the Utah Jazz, and the Clippers were heading to their first Western Conference Finals.

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There was one problem: Kawhi Leonard was sitting in a luxury suite in street clothes after suffering a torn ACL.

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The Clippers had spent years building toward a moment like this. Leonard was supposed to be the player who took them there. Instead, their biggest postseason breakthrough came without him on the floor.

Five years later, the price of that gamble has become much harder to ignore. The Clippers gave up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a huge amount of draft capital to build around Leonard and Paul George, paid Leonard hundreds of millions of dollars, watched injuries derail his postseason availability and have now lost five more first-round picks as part of the NBA’s punishment over alleged salary-cap circumvention.

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And the Clippers are fighting back.

“We vehemently reject the NBA’s findings, which are the result of a heavily biased investigation seeking to justify a predetermined narrative rather than facts and evidence,” the franchise said, adding that it intends to “vigorously challenge these findings and penalties through every avenue available to us.”

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NBA Commissioner Adam Silver offered the opposite view: “I am deeply disappointed by the flagrant violations of our rules and by the Clippers’ institutional and leadership failures that led to this misconduct. The severity of the penalties reflects the seriousness of the violations.”

That leaves the Clippers with a complicated question: Was the Kawhi Leonard gamble worth it when they made it in 2019, and what has that gamble ultimately cost them?

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The Bet That Changed Everything

The Clippers did not enter the summer of 2019 expecting a normal free-agency signing.

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Leonard was coming off a championship season with the Toronto Raptors, where he won Finals MVP. He had just led Toronto through a historic postseason, including his famous Game 7 buzzer-beater against Philadelphia and a run that ended with the franchise’s first championship.

Then came Los Angeles.

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On July 6, 2019, Leonard committed to the Clippers after the franchise completed the blockbuster trade for Paul George that helped make the pairing possible. To get George, the Clippers surrendered Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, five first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps.

The scale of the deal was so massive that Legion Hoops later summed up the entire Leonard-era cost this way:

“The total cost of Kawhi Leonard signing with the Clippers: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, 10 first-round picks and 2 first-round pick swaps. Freaking unreal.”

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That number needs some context.

The original George trade accounted for five first-round picks and two swaps, while the NBA’s later punishment took away five more first-round selections from 2029 through 2033. Jalen Williams also became part of the hindsight cost through the Clippers’ own 2022 first-round pick.

And that is where the deal starts to look painful.

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Gilgeous-Alexander had already shown promise in Los Angeles. He played all 82 games as a rookie and made the All-Rookie Second Team. Oklahoma City eventually developed him into an MVP and NBA champion.

Then there was Williams.

The Clippers’ 2022 first-round pick became No. 12 after the team went 42-40 while Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 season. Oklahoma City used that selection on Williams, who later earned All-NBA Second Team honors during the Thunder’s 2025 championship season.

Neither outcome was predictable in 2019. That matters.

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The Clippers were not giving up a proven MVP and All-NBA player when they made the deal. They were betting on a championship-level Leonard fresh off a title and Finals MVP, and George gave them another star to put beside him.

At the time, the gamble made sense.

The problem is what happened afterward.

Leonard Gave Them the Version They Wanted — Until He Couldn’t

Leonard’s first two seasons in Los Angeles showed exactly why the Clippers were willing to pay the price.

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In 2019-20, he averaged 27.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists during the regular season. In the playoffs, he averaged 28.2 points and 9.3 rebounds.

The Clippers did not lose to Denver because Leonard failed to perform. They blew a 3-1 lead in the second round.

The following season looked even more promising.

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Leonard averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists during the regular season. In the playoffs, he averaged 30.4 points and 7.7 rebounds through 11 games before his ACL injury ended his postseason.

And then came the moment that still defines the era.

The Clippers beat Utah without Leonard and reached the Western Conference Finals for the first time. Paul George carried the team, while Mann exploded for 39 points in Game 6.

George said afterward, “They wrote us off when Kawhi went down.”

The Clippers had finally broken through. But the player they had built the team around was watching from a suite.

Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 season while recovering from the ACL injury. He returned in 2022-23 but played only two playoff games before suffering a torn meniscus. In 2023-24, he again played only two playoff games before knee inflammation limited him.

Across the seven-season stretch covered by the research, Leonard missed 233 of 492 Clippers games. The team won only three playoff series and never reached the NBA Finals.

Their deepest postseason run came in 2021, when Leonard was already sidelined.

That is the basketball side of the bill.

Then the NBA added another one.

The NBA Added Five More Picks

The league’s investigation turned the cost of the Leonard era into something far bigger than a basketball debate.

After a year-long investigation by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, the NBA found that the Clippers had violated salary-cap circumvention rules through arrangements involving Leonard and four companies: Aspiration Partners, Boingo Wireless, Daktronics and Lockton Insurance.

The league said Clippers executives had initiated, facilitated and induced off-court income opportunities for Leonard. Investigators also found that the organization paid certain personal and travel expenses involving Leonard and his representatives.

The punishment was severe.

The Clippers were fined $30 million and lost their first-round picks in 2029, 2030, 2031, 2032 and 2033.

Steve Ballmer was suspended for one year and personally fined $30 million. Gillian Zucker received a one-year suspension without pay, Lawrence Frank received a six-month suspension without pay, and Dennis Robertson, Leonard’s representative, was banned from conducting business with NBA teams or personnel for five years.

Leonard received a $700,000 fine and restitution payment without a playing suspension.

The five forfeited picks cannot simply be replaced. The Clippers can acquire other draft assets, but those natural first-round selections are gone.

And that changes the conversation around the original gamble.

The Clippers are no longer the team that made the 2019 decision. George is gone. Leonard is moving toward Toronto. The roster has changed. Now the franchise has to plan for its next chapter without five straight first-round picks from 2029 through 2033.

But the Clippers do not believe the NBA’s version of events is fair.

The Clippers Say the League Got It Wrong

The Clippers have made it clear they intend to challenge the NBA’s findings through arbitration.

Their full statement said:

“We vehemently reject the NBA’s findings, which are the result of a heavily biased investigation seeking to justify a predetermined narrative rather than facts and evidence. What the league told us privately differs from what it announced today publicly, and they have not held themselves close to the standard Commissioner (Adam) Silver set at the start of this investigation to ensure it’s fairness and accuracy. We will now fight just as hard to demonstrate our innocence. We intend to vigorously challenge these findings and penalties through every avenue available to us and look forward to an ethical and impartial arbitration process.”

There is also an important distinction surrounding Ballmer.

The NBA’s findings said Ballmer approved business arrangements that investigators believed served as preconditions for sponsor payments to Leonard. But the research does not establish that Ballmer personally transferred money from his own accounts directly to Leonard.

That distinction became important after ESPN’s August 17 report said investigators had found “no evidence showing LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer funneled money through team sponsors to pay Kawhi Leonard.”

The NBA responded that the ESPN article contained “numerous and significant inaccuracies.”

The final NBA findings did not establish a direct personal transfer from Ballmer to Leonard. Instead, they focused on the Clippers’ role in arranging and facilitating sponsor relationships and the business deals surrounding those arrangements.

So the dispute is not simply about the size of the punishment. It is also about what exactly happened and how the league reached its conclusions.

Why Leonard’s $700,000 Fine Stands Out

Leonard’s punishment creates another striking contrast.

The NBA fined him $700,000 after finding that he pressured the Clippers through his representative for off-court income opportunities and accepted certain personal and family expenses that were not authorized under the CBA.

The organization, meanwhile, received a $30 million fine, lost five first-round picks and saw its owner suspended for a year.

Leonard responded:

“Integrity and respect for this game are fundamental to who I am. I accept full responsibility for lapses in judgment by people within my inner circle and regret the distraction this situation has caused the fans and my family. I entered into my contract with the Clippers as well as the agreements in question in good faith, fully committed to fulfilling my obligations and with no knowledge of any intent on anyone’s part to circumvent the salary cap.”

The research shows that investigators distinguished between Leonard’s role and the actions of Robertson and Clippers executives. Leonard was found responsible for certain conduct, but the NBA did not suspend him or void his contract.

That leaves an unusual final chapter for a player whose arrival changed the Clippers forever.

The Players Who Make the Price Harder to Ignore

There is no fair way to judge the 2019 decision without remembering what Leonard represented at the time.

There is also no way to discuss the cost today without looking at the players the Clippers no longer have.

Gilgeous-Alexander went from a promising rookie in Los Angeles to an MVP and champion in Oklahoma City.

Williams came from the Clippers’ 2022 first-round pick and developed into another All-NBA player.

Those outcomes were not predictable. But hindsight is what makes the price so striking.

The Clippers gave up young talent and enormous draft flexibility because they believed Leonard and George could deliver a championship.

They got elite Leonard.

They just did not get enough of him when the biggest games arrived.

And that is the part of the gamble that cannot be separated from the results.

Toronto Brings the Story Full Circle

Now Leonard is heading back toward the organization where his career reached its highest point.

The Toronto trade had been placed on hold while the NBA investigation was pending. After the league’s ruling, that obstacle was removed, and Shams Charania reported that the Clippers and Raptors were moving forward with the expectation that the deal would happen.

As of September 3, the trade had been cleared but was still pending final execution. Toronto was set to send Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, future first-round picks and additional draft capital to Los Angeles for Leonard.

It is an almost strange ending.

Toronto gets the player who gave the franchise its greatest season. The Clippers get younger pieces and draft assets as they begin another chapter.

And the five first-round picks the NBA took away remain part of the cost of the old one.

But there may still be another chapter.

Pablo Torre Says This Is Not Everything

Pablo Torre was the journalist whose reporting helped bring the Aspiration arrangement into the public spotlight. His investigation began after an Aspiration bankruptcy filing listed an LLC called KL2 Aspire LLC as a creditor.

Torre later reported on another undisclosed Leonard endorsement deal involving Daktronics, the company connected to the Clippers’ Intuit Dome project.

After the NBA released its findings, Torre made it clear that he did not believe the story was finished.

“There is more to come than is in the NBA’s report. This is not everything. There is still more. I don’t even know if we’re going to get to that, but there’s even more.”

He later added:

“I encourage people to dig in as we continue to cover it and investigate still, especially now that it seems like the story isn’t over yet. I always want more documents. Somehow still I’m unsatisfied with the documents.”

Torre did not release a new set of primary documents alongside those comments, so his suggestion of further developments should not be treated as proof that additional wrongdoing has been established.

But it leaves the door open.

The Kawhi Leonard gamble was supposed to be about championships.

Instead, it produced three playoff series wins, repeated postseason injuries, an MVP and an All-NBA player elsewhere, hundreds of millions in salary, and now five first-round picks erased from the Clippers’ future.

The Clippers can still argue that the NBA got its case wrong. Leonard can move forward with his return to Toronto. And the franchise can try to build what comes next.

But the bill for the Leonard era is no longer just about what the Clippers paid in 2019.

It is about everything that came after.