What Did Dennis Schroder Say to Luka Doncic? Kings Star’s NSFW Words vs Lakers Revealed

Luka Doncic‘s Lakers have dominated the headlines of the last few days of the NBA with news of locker room fallout, disconnect, and their lackluster defense. After three back-to-back embarrassing losses, the Purple & Gold answered their coach’s call. They trounced the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena by 125-101. However, the shellacking didn’t seem to sit very well with Dennis Schroder, who got into a verbal altercation with the Lakers star late in the game.

A video from “Lakers All Day Everyday” surfaced on X, featuring the altercation between the two European stars. Schroder and Doncic stood on their rebounding positions as Kings guard Nique Clifford attempted his first free throw. As soon as Clifford missed the shot, Schroder and Doncic moved towards each other, and the former had some for Luka.

Doncic bumped the German player before walking away with a smile, prompting some NSFW words from Schroder.

“I’m gonna beat the sh– out of you,” the Kings guard said as Doncic mocked Schroder with a chirping gesture.

This is also not the first time Doncic and Schroder have been caught on camera going at each other. They have had a heated exchange even in low-stakes games. On October 18, the Lakers hosted the Kings at Crypto.com arena for a preseason game.

Both players went against each other from the first minute. As Schroder trash-talked Doncic, the Lakers star refused to get tangled in.

“I’m not fu—– with you,” he told Schroder.

However, unlike this time, Schroder and his Kings went home with a win, behind Schroder’s 25 points. Doncic’s team had suffered its second defeat from Schroder in just one month.

Moreover, in September, Germany defeated Slovenia 99-91 in the EuroBasket 2025 quarterfinals in Riga, Latvia. Luka Doncic scored 39 points, but Germany advanced to the semifinals behind Franz Wagner’s 23 points and Schroder’s 20 points and 7 assists.

Contrary to what it might seem, Schroder’s trash talk stems from his competitive attitude. Before EuroBasket 2025 officially started, Schroder showered big praise on Luka Doncic’s competitive attitude.

“He’s one of the best players in the world, who can score endlessly, but also has the IQ for the game and always makes the right decisions,” Schroder told Spox.

Luka Doncic records another 30-point game as the Lakers’ offense overwhelms the Kings

After three disastrous nights when everything looked too difficult, things looked pretty easy for the Lakers on Sunday, thanks to their stars taking care of the business. The Purple & Gold exploited the Kings’ defense from the get-go and didn’t give them a margin to make a comeback.

With the offense somewhat sorted out following Austin Reaves’ absence (although the team’s performance worsened), the Lakers’ jumbled offense seemed to be in sync.

The Kings had absolutely no answer for Luka Doncic and LeBron James’ attack. Both the stars made the most of the lack of height on the Kings’ roster. Doncic exploded for 34 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, and a block in just 33 minutes.

James, who turns 41 in two days, stepped on the floor with a different energy compared to the Christmas Day loss. He added 24 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals in a flawless shooting night, converting 11 of his 13 field goals.

The Kings attempted to energize their defense in an effort to turn things around against the vulnerable Lakers, but the LA duo proved too much for them to handle.

Sacramento continues to struggle as it suffered its 24th loss in the absence of Domantas Sabonis, who is out with a knee injury. DeMar DeRozan led the them with 22 points, and Dennis Schroder joined two other players with 11 points each.