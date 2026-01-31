What Did Paul George Do? Reason Behind 76ers Star’s 25-Game Suspension Explained

Saturday arrived with a scathing reality for the Philadelphia 76ers and Paul George. PG has appeared 27 times for the team in the 2025-26 regular season. However, now, he is going to miss 25 games. And this time, it is not because of any injury.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The NBA has suspended Philadelphia 76ers’ Paul George for 25 games for violating the league’s anti-drug policy.” ESPN’s Shams Charania’s report shook everyone across the league. The suspension will take effect Saturday, when Philadelphia hosts the New Orleans Pelicans. Now, why did PG receive such a brutal punishment?

The 35-year-old admitted to taking “improper medication” for mental health issues. “Over the past few years, I’ve discussed the importance of mental health, and in the course of recently seeking treatment for an issue of my own, I made the mistake of taking an improper medication,” the veteran forward said in the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I take full responsibility for my actions and apologize to the Sixers organization, my teammates, and the Philly fans for my poor decision-making during this process.” He concluded, “I am focused on using this time to make sure that my mind and body are in the best condition to help the team when I return.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shams Charania (@shams) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

In his second year with the Philadelphia 76ers, George has posted 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. He has connected on 42.4% of his shots overall and 38.2% from deep across 27 appearances. As a result, the setback stings since the Sixers had started building rhythm, trust, and steady progress together.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, with 35 games remaining, George will stay sidelined until the final 10 contests. Therefore, Philadelphia must adjust quickly. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Dominick Barlow will take on larger roles as the Sixers push for production, balance, and a stronger defensive edge during this stretch.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

NBA’s anti-drug policy: The Paul George story

Paul George received a 25-game suspension after breaching the NBA and NBPA Anti-Drug Program, marking a first offense under the league rules covering steroids and performance-enhancing substances. The policy mandates routine testing for drugs of abuse, alcohol, and PEDs to safeguard player health. To preserve competitive fairness and protect league credibility.

Under the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement, a first positive PED result now carries a 25 game ban. It has been increased from 20, and applies league-wide without exception. Therefore, the punishment reflects both deterrence and reform. The NBA aims to limit advantages such as faster recovery or added strength while requiring enrollment in the SPED Program.

Similar rulings affected Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson in 2024 for ibutamoren and LGD 4033, and then-Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton for a diuretic. Substances remain undisclosed publicly, while repeat cases rise to 55 games or a lifetime ban.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credit: Imagn

The ruling will strip Paul George, a nine-time All-Star, of about $11.7 million from his $51.7 million deal, averaging $469,691.72 per missed game across 25 contests. However, he can suit up again on March 25, when the Philadelphia 76ers welcome the Chicago Bulls. At that stage, Philadelphia will face the final 10 games of the regular season.

So now, PG will rest and reflect on whatever unfurled before his eyes on Saturday. This suspension is a major setback for the Philadelphia 76ers. However, they have to move ahead without their veteran star, until he’s clear to come back.