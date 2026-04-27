“What Did We Just Do?”: Ex-Mavs Player Details Luka Doncic Trade Night & Jason Kidd’s Early Hint

Luka Doncic being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in February 2025 remains one of the most shocking moves in modern NBA history. It was not just the scale of the deal, but the surrounding secrecy that stunned the league, even Jason Kidd found out at the last moment. At the time, Dončić had not played since Christmas due to a calf injury, making the timing even more surprising. Now, former Dallas Mavericks guard Devin Harris has revealed what that night actually felt like from inside the team.

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Speaking on Run It Back, Harris explained that the team was on a road trip in Cleveland when everything unfolded. “I think it was a team dinner, and there were some guys hanging around the bar. We saw it was about 11:15. J-Kidd kind of got up and mentioned that something might be going down, and we all thought we’d be making a trade, but we didn’t know it was going to be anything of this magnitude,” he said.

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Harris went back to his room expecting a routine night, but it quickly turned chaotic as his phone kept lighting up with alerts. Like many others, his first reaction was disbelief, assuming the report was incorrect, until the reality of the move set in.

The trade itself sent Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a future first-round pick, with additional pieces moving through a third team. At the time, Dallas believed it was reshaping the roster around defense and balance, but the move immediately raised questions across the league.

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Imago Oct 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd with guard Luka Doncic (77) against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“So, I put it back down, and then the phone just kept going and going and going, I was like, ‘Oh, we really just did that.’ And to say, even as a guy that’s not playing anymore but involved with the team,” Harris shared. “I had a sleepless night. I was like, ‘What did we just do?’ And it was a little confusing for everybody.”

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The shock extended well beyond the locker room. In April 2026, after Mark Cuban suggested Jason Kidd had prior knowledge of the deal, Kidd pushed back publicly. “I know one of our owners has mentioned that I knew about the trade. So, unfortunately, as I have said, I was not part of the process. And I found I was informed at the 11th hour. And that’s the truth,” Kidd said, reinforcing just how tightly the move had been kept within the front office.

Harris also addressed the bigger question that followed the trade, why Dallas made the move in the first place. The answer, as he described it, centered around Nico Harrison and his long-term vision, a plan that ultimately unraveled during the 2025-26 season.

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In hindsight, Dallas should have kept Luka Doncic

Nine months later, the Mavericks moved on from Nico Harrison in November 2025, but the fallout still lingers. His vision of reshaping the roster around Anthony Davis instead of Dončić fell apart quickly, largely due to injuries and inconsistency. What was meant to be a defensive reset never stabilized, even though Harris admitted he briefly understood the idea at the time.

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“Even after the trade and everything went down, that game against Houston, for those first 15 minutes of that game, and watching everything go down, I was like ‘Oh my God. We could win this championship,” Harris said. “At that point, I saw the vision that Nico had… Obviously, he got hurt… and then we didn’t see him again for another couple of weeks, and it kinda just went down from there. In hindsight, yes, we probably should’ve kept Luka, absolutely.” Harris was referring to Anthony Davis, who was expected to anchor that new direction but struggled to stay on the floor due to injuries, preventing the plan from ever fully taking shape.

The decision looks even more questionable when viewed through Dončić’s production. Across his career, he has averaged 29.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8.2 assists in the regular season, numbers that rise even further in the playoffs. That level of production made him the foundation of Dallas’ success and amplified the risk of moving on from him.

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Looking back, Kidd stepping away from that team dinner may have been the only early signal that something major was about to happen. What followed was a franchise-altering decision that quickly unraveled, leaving Dallas searching for answers after a disappointing 2025-26 season without a playoff appearance.