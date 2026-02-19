What Does Kyrie Irving’s Season-Ending Decision Mean for Cooper Flagg?

The dream trio of Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg that had Dallas Mavericks fans buzzing at the start of the season has officially fallen apart. Just two weeks after the Mavericks traded Davis to the Washington Wizards, ending a one-year stint that saw the 10-time NBA All-Star suit up for just 29 games, the final blow arrived. On Feb. 18, the organization announced Irving would miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Irving has not played this season as he continues to rehab from the torn left ACL he suffered in March 2025. The Dallas guard, who turns 34 next month, issued a statement saying it was not an easy decision but necessary to return at full strength. It means he won’t play again until the 2026-27 season at the earliest.

Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) controls the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at American Airlines Center.

It was always expected to be a long road back for the nine-time All-Star, but there was a feeling he could play at least some games during the final stretch of the season. But that won’t happen again and for Dallas, still reeling from the loss of Luka Doncic, sitting at a current 19-35 record that has them firmly in the lottery hunt, this feels like the end of the win-now era. The real question for Mavs fans is whether this might actually help Cooper Flagg.

In June last year, the franchise miraculously landed the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft and selected the Duke phenom and the vision was clear from the start. He would be paired with veterans like Davis who was acquired as part of that Doncic deal and Irving to form a competitive core. But reality hit hard as Davis, despite putting up a solid 20.4 points and 11.1 rebounds per game this season, never overcame his injury issues. It has been a familiar story for the big man who played just 29 games for Dallas since his trade.

Dallas Must Look to Move on From Irving

Just like Davis, Irving, already sidelined all year, has carried the weight of a well-documented injury history. It was always a huge risk with the former No. 1 pick, but the Mavs rolled the dice on him anyway, betting on his elite skills on the floor and ability to elevate a young roster. When he was on the court, he was elite — averaging 25.5 points, 5.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 128 games for Dallas, including helping the franchise reach the NBA finals in 2024.

But that was years ago. The face of the franchise is Flagg, and Dallas must work immediately to build a contender around its rising superstar. Through 49 games so far this season, the rookie is averaging 20.4 points on 48.2% shooting, 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.8 blocks in 34.1 minutes per night. He leads the team in scoring and steals, showing impact on both ends, delivering All-Star caliber production as a teenager on a lottery-bound squad.

Dallas clearly misjudged the veteran-first approach in developing its rookie, and with one already shipped to the Wizards, they now have to move on from Irving as well. He signed a three-year, $118.5 million deal last summer after declining a player option for the 2025-26 season. The Mavericks would have to look at surrounding Flagg with durable pieces that will elevate the roster long term.

It’s the exact blueprint Victor Wembanyama followed for the San Antonio Spurs. As a 19-year-old rookie in 2023-24, the Frenchman put up 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.6 blocks for a Spurs team that lost 60 games. In his second year, he was an All-Star, and in the third year, the Spurs became the second-best team in the Western Conference standings.

Flagg is clearly walking on the same path with high usage on a bad team. However, the team would need to make some moves if they are to maximize Flagg and not cling to the idea that having Irving on the floor or keep chasing veterans around their 6-foot-9 forward is the best bet.

Irving’s durability concerns were always his greatest knock — aside from off-court issues that persisted in his time in Cleveland, Boston, and Brooklyn. He has regularly missed significant time throughout his 15-year career, which has seen him play above 70 games just three times, the highest being 75 games in the 2014-15 season. In his last two full seasons in Dallas, he has played fewer than 60 games.

The bottom line is Irving is nearing his mid-30s, while Flagg is a teenager. Their timelines simply don’t align. It’s comparable to what is happening in Los Angeles with the Lakers still holding onto a 41-year-old LeBron James whose sole mission is no longer winning. Doncic, meanwhile, is only 26 years old and must begin competing for championships.

The Mavericks must open the door for an Irving trade. Although he is injury-prone and past his prime, trading him will likely yield some sort of draft capital Dallas can add to its collection. Plus, steering away from Irving’s steep salary will immediately grant roster flexibility and allow the front office to make transactions pertinent to building around Flagg.

Mavs fans have every right to feel frustrated after the Doncic era imploded and this season became a slog. However, the “trio that never was” now must be down to just Flagg, who is breaking records that haven’t been touched in decades. He is also learning how to play and win the hard way as the undisputed leader of a franchise looking to recapture a winning culture.

With Irving sidelined for the remainder of the season, it gives Flagg a clear picture of what his role on the team is over the next two months. As the rookie sensation continues to come into his own and establish himself as the unquestioned driving force of the team, it may be enough to convince the Mavericks that moving on from Irving is the next critical step the franchise must take.