What Does Tanking Mean in the NBA and How Does It Affect the Draft?

Maybe we should start taking the “the NBA isn’t competitive enough” complaints seriously. Because now the nightly competition has dissolved. And winning is no longer a priority for teams. Especially the franchises struggling out of the top 10 spots are aiming at long-term developments rather than short-term wins. Now, if I had to say this more bluntly, then yes, the league is suffering from the crippling sickness of tanking.

What Does Tanking Mean in the NBA?

Tanking happens when an NBA team shifts its focus from winning now to building for later. Instead of chasing short-term victories, the franchise looks ahead to the draft. And in the NBA, draft position matters. The worse a team’s record, the better its lottery odds. The three worst teams each receive a 14% chance at the No. 1 overall pick. Therefore, losing games can directly improve the probability of landing a franchise-changing prospect.

As a result, teams often adjust their approach once playoff hopes fade. Veterans may sit out despite being healthy. Star players can see reduced minutes. Teams might trade proven contributors to acquire draft assets. Meanwhile, young players receive extended opportunities to develop. Teams sacrifice wins in the present to increase their odds in the future.

Reportedly, around 10 NBA teams are tanking the 2025-26 season. Some of them are:

Memphis Grizzlies – They traded Jaren Jackson Jr. and didn’t move Ja Morant. They have been benching Ty Jerome in the final minutes of games even when he’s delivering.

– They traded Jaren Jackson Jr. and didn’t move Ja Morant. They have been benching Ty Jerome in the final minutes of games even when he’s delivering. Utah Jazz – The team didn’t play Lauri Markkanen, Jusuf Nurkic, and Jaren Jackson Jr. in Q4 for two consecutive games.

– The team didn’t play Lauri Markkanen, Jusuf Nurkic, and Jaren Jackson Jr. in Q4 for two consecutive games. Milwaukee Bucks – Shutting out Giannis Antetokounmpo, they’ll bring him back once he recovers from the calf injury. However, the team will most likely play him on restricted minutes for the sake of injury management.

– Shutting out Giannis Antetokounmpo, they’ll bring him back once he recovers from the calf injury. However, the team will most likely play him on restricted minutes for the sake of injury management. Washington Wizards – The front office traded for two injured stars: Anthony Davis and Trae Young during the Feb 5 deadline. Most importantly, we still don’t know if they’re going to make a comeback on the court this season or not.

– The front office traded for two injured stars: Anthony Davis and Trae Young during the Feb 5 deadline. Most importantly, we still don’t know if they’re going to make a comeback on the court this season or not. Indiana Pacers– They aren’t surviving well without Tyrese Haliburton. Moreover, the team has been doing everything they possibly can to preserve Pascal Siakam.

How Does Tanking Affect NBA Draft Lottery Odds?

The NBA Draft Lottery sets the order for the top 14 picks among non-playoff teams. It aims to protect competitive balance and curb tanking. Since 2019, the league has flattened the odds to limit extreme losing. Now, the three worst teams each hold a 14% chance at the No. 1 pick, down from 25% before 2019. Moreover, their top 4 odds cap at 52.1% instead of the earlier 75%. Meanwhile, the 10th-worst team owns only a 3% shot at No. 1.

The lottery includes 14 teams ranked in reverse order of record. However, the league randomly draws picks 1 through 4. Picks 5 through 14 follow inverse record order.

The process uses 14 ping pong balls numbered 1 to 14. Officials draw 4 balls to create combinations, with more than 1,000 possible outcomes assigned to teams. The first match secures No. 1, and the draw repeats for picks 2 to 4. Teams historically cannot jump more than 10 spots.

Team Odds for No. 1 pick 1st 14% 2nd 14% 3rd 14% 4th 12.5% 5th 10.5% 10th 3% 14th 0.5%

Why Do NBA Teams Tank During the Regular Season?

NBA teams tank in the regular season to boost their draft lottery odds and reset their future. Instead of chasing empty wins with aging or uneven rosters, they target elite young prospects. Higher picks unlock stars on rookie deals worth about $5-$10M per year, far cheaper than max free agents.

Therefore, franchises gain cost control and long-term upside at once. Moreover, top selections often shape a team for years, giving management a fresh core to build around while keeping the books flexible.

At the same time, tanking creates major cap relief. The Brooklyn Nets cleared over $100M before 2021 by absorbing expiring contracts. Similarly, the Utah Jazz pivoted after trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell in 2022. They stockpiled picks and reshaped the roster around Lauri Markkanen. As a result, teams avoid overpaying veterans, protect assets, and position themselves for the next leap.

How Has the NBA Tried to Prevent Tanking?

The NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, believes tanking has intensified this season. During his annual All-Star address at the Intuit Dome, he warned that the league will consider every remedy, including stripping draft picks or reshaping the draft and lottery. He admitted, “Are we seeing behavior that is worse this year than we’ve seen in recent memory? Yes, is my view.” Therefore, he made it clear that the NBA expects genuine competition.

Last Thursday, the league fined the Utah Jazz $500,000 and the Indiana Pacers $100,000 for resting healthy players. Officials believed those actions harmed competitive integrity. Silver added, “There is talk about every possible remedy now to stop this behavior.” However, he also acknowledged the deeper issue. “It’s so clear that the incentives are misaligned,” he said.

He explained that teams often feel trapped. “The worst place to be, for example, is a middle-of-the-road team. Either be great or be bad, because then being bad will help you with the draft.” As a result, some fans even root for losses to improve draft odds.

So while the NBA is looking forward to a possible expansion of the league, the primary concern for them continues to be tanking. Sure, the offices incharge are trying to implement significant changes to bring back the competition the audience now misses. But the question remains: how fruitful will that be?