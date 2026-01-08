What Exactly Happened to Yuki Kawamura? Bulls Star Suffered Same Injury Blow Like Victor Wembanyama & Damian Lillard

The Chicago Bulls never wanted to part ways with Yuki Kawamura. The only reason they waived him last October was to allow the point guard to heal. He was initially diagnosed with a lower right leg injury. But it was only after the Bulls resigned him to a two-way deal that head coach Billy Donovan revealed the exact prognosis.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kawamura was dealing with an alarming issue in his right leg. According to Donovan, he was diagnosed with a blood clot, sparking concern about his playing career. Over the past few seasons, several NBA players have opted to rest in order to avoid any health complications arising from a blood clot.

The San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama was shut down for the season due to a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. Even Damian Lillard had a similar condition in his right calf during the same season. He managed to return within three weeks, while Wembanyama took a cautious approach since blood clots in the shoulder are less common.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BasketNews (@basketnews) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Likewise, Yuki Kawamura remained in Chicago, receiving blood thinners as part of a 12-week recovery program. He could have appeared for the Bulls earlier. However, these medications increase the chance of internal bleeding, which is why the Bulls decided to withhold the 24-year-old from any contact activity until fully cleared.

“He’s worked really, really hard. I’m happy for him because at that point, when you have something like that, you just don’t know what that’s going to look like in the future. I’m just happy it all worked out well for him,” said Bulls coach Billy Donovan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nonetheless, the silver lining is that the Paris Olympics standout can finally resume his tenure with the Bulls. And he could have a profound impact on the remainder of their season.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bulls are still fond of Yuki Kawamura’s talent

After a successful Olympics with Japan, Kawamura first joined the Memphis Grizzlies last season. Specifically, he spent time with the G-League team, the Memphis Hustle, showcasing great court awareness. In 7 games, the 5’8” guard averaged 13.7 points and 10.7 assists while recording fewer than three turnovers per game.

The Grizzlies decided against bringing him back, but the Bulls wanted another look. His Summer League display, which included a 20-point and 10-assist game, led to him signing his first two-way deal.

The Bulls’ offence has been successful with Josh Giddey and Tre Jones sharing playmaking duties. Kawamura offers Donovan another expert floor general who dictates the tempo with his slithery and fast movements. The 24-year-old is an efficient passer, a great tool for a team that comprises a plethora of scoring options.

ADVERTISEMENT

His role might not be large just yet. The Bulls could opt to send him to the G-League first to get in some reps and occasionally call him up to their NBA roster. However, having a solid backup guard who can share the ball at an elite level protects them if one of their ball handlers does suffer an injury going forward.

Kawamura is yet to polish his scoring arsenal, but showed flashes of an improved three-point shot, converting 41.7% in five Summer League games. For a team hopeful to escape the Play-In path, Yuki Kawamura could enhance the Bulls’ highly active offence. Do you think he could have a positive impact on their season going forward? Let us know your views in the comments below.