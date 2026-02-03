What Happened Between Alperen Sengun, Bennedict Mathurin? Tempers Flare in Rockets-Pacers After Hard Foul

The Houston Rockets are without Kevin Durant, plus the Indiana Pacers didn’t make things easier. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Pacers were ahead by two, and Bennedict Mathurin thwarted Alperen Sengun’s attempt with extra force. The Turkish center didn’t like it one bit, while the Canadian guard tried nonchalantly to smooth things over, but it only boiled over.

Sengun didn’t like the elbow sent his way and was mad, so he shoved the Pacers guard, and then Mathurin shoved back. While the players and officials were there to separate the two, the coaches on the bench rushed to ensure things didn’t turn ugly. The referees had no other choice but to issue double technicals to both stars.

This is a developing story