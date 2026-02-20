What Happened Between Bennedict Mathurin and Jonas Valanciunas? Techs Fly After Ugly Brawl During Clipper-Nuggets

Tensions were already simmering when the Nuggets returned to Inglewood, but they boiled over late in the fourth quarter. With the LA Clippers hosting Nikola Jokić again after All-Star Weekend, a heated exchange between Jonas Valančiūnas and Bennedict Mathurin led to a full-blown brawl and three technical fouls.

During the second half, Nuggets big man Jonas Valančiūnas got tangled up with Clippers rookie Yanic Konan Niederhauser during a free-throw box-out. What followed was a brief bench-clearing scuffle, with players crowding in and shoving. The officials scrambled to restore order.

According to The Athletic’s Law Murray, the two became locked up while fighting for position, and words were exchanged. Valančiūnas appeared visibly angry.

During the altercation, Valančiūnas continued arguing and attempted to re-engage Niederhauser, even pushing past a referee and several Clippers players who tried to hold him back. Niederhauser did not escalate the situation. Instead, it was Bennedict Mathurin and Kris Dunn who stepped in before officials finally restored order.

After a tough review, the refs awarded techs to Jonas as well as Clippers’ Bennedict Mathurin and Kris Dunn. Denver also got a free-throw out of this, exactly as Murray predicted. No ejections were made. At that point the Nuggets were holding their lead when the game resumed (95-97 with about five minutes left in the game).

Tim Hardaway Jr. also stepped into the fray but avoided any penalties. While there was plenty of shoving and heated words, no punches were thrown during what officials ruled a “hostile act.” As a result, no fighting fouls, which carry automatic ejections, were assessed. Still, the league could review the incident for potential postgame discipline.

Murray also confirmed he’s doing the pool report tonight. So it will be interesting to see how the referees viewed it.

Clippers’ fortunes changed after the scuffle

This also happens to be Bennedict Mathurin’s home debut with the Clippers since they swapped him with Ivica Zubac at the trade deadline. He had a point to make tonight, and he did.

Not only did he explode for 36 points that gave the Clippers a last minute 109-107 lead, he just showed he’d stand up for his teammates. Mathurin’s effort turned the tide. The Nuggets lost their lead and lost 115-114 after Jamal Murray missed the game-tying free throw.

Mathurin finished with 38 points while shooting 12-of-22 from the field and added 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals to his tally. That’s the most points by a reserve in his first home game with a team in NBA history. After the game, Ty Lue revealed he will be involving Mathurin in second half offense a lot more going forward. He’s definitely over losing Ivica Zubac to the Pacers.

Kris Dunn only had 2 points but had 8 rebounds and assists each. Valančiūnas had 6 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals in 12 minutes of action. Although he had limited minutes, he created the most exciting moment in the game.

Fans are seeing the Clippers and Nuggets as playoff contenders after LA’s dramatic trade deadline and Denver getting its centers back healthy. And with Mathurin now in LA, fans aren’t sure that Nikola Jokic is enough for the Nuggets to take a 7-game series.