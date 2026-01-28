What Happened Between Dillon Brooks, Terence Mann? Massive Brawl Breaks Out in Suns-Nets Game

The Suns were shorthanded and up in the fourth quarter against the Nets when sparks flew. An all out brawl broke out on the hardwood as players from both the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets jumped into the fray. It was so chaotic, that the refs had a lot to unfold before awarding techs and free throws.

After a very tense back-and-forth in this game, the tensions finally boiled over in the final two minutes. The Suns were up 104-102 with 1:14 left in the fourth quarter.

There was a loose ball and at least four players jumped on it to get it. It got nasty from there. Players pushed their opponents who tripped over tangled limbs and fell to the floor. Even Terance Mann pushed Dillon Brooks.

When Brooks was shoved, more players jumped in. Royce O’Neale was fighting with Mann so Brooks could stay out of it and not pick up a second technical foul that will get him ejected.

The refs were reviewing the incident before doling out punishments. The refs even crossed the nine-minute threshold, according to commentators, which could affect the post-game fines or punishments.

They finally announced that Terence Mann, Egor Dëmin, and Michael Porter Jr., for the Nets, and Royce O’Neale and Grayson Allen for the Suns, had technical fouls. The most baffling part for both teams was Allen getting a tech for standing around as the scuffle happened near him.

No ejections were made. It would’ve been a different case if one of the Suns players hadn’t had the foresight to protect Dillon Brooks.

Dillon Brooks avoids the worst

With both Jalen Green and Devin Booker sidelined, Dillon Brooks is amplifying his ‘Dillon for Villain’ persona to drive up the Suns’ offense. He was unapologetically aggressive against the Nets, diving and fighting for a loose ball against Nets big man, Nic Claxton.

He got Claxton right in the jewels. That got him his first flagrant foul 1 of the game. He got tangled with Egor Demin right after and was frustrated at the refs for the lack of a whistle. Now that earned him a tech. He was on the verge of an ejection when the last-minute scuffle broke out.

But Brooks smartly skedaddled out of the brawl. Royce O’Neale took the heat very willingly, arguing and engaging Terence Mann as teammates and coaches separated them.

Thanks to O’Neale, Brooks avoided another foul. That brings his season tally to 14 techs. One more and he could be suspended for a game. The league rules stipulate that 15 technical fouls in a season can lead to a single-game suspension. Tonight, O’Neale delayed that for the foreseeable future because the Suns can’t afford to lose one more offensive powerhouse till Devin Booker is back.

And Grayson Allen, who was not happy for getting called, got his vengeance by putting the Suns up 102-106 and leading them to an improbable win.