What Happened Between Ex-Lakers Star Christian Wood & His Baby Mama? Know More About the Legal Case

In November 2025, former Los Angeles Lakers player Christian Wood fired shots at three men who allegedly tried to break into his Sherman Oaks home in what police described as an attempted home invasion; no injuries or arrests were reported. In subsequent court filings, Wood has claimed that the incident was actually an attempt on his life and has alleged that his ex‑girlfriend, social media influencer Yasmine Lopez, played a role in the plot, allegations that Lopez has formally denied.

The November incident unfolded against the backdrop of a long‑running custody and restraining‑order dispute between Wood and Lopez over their son, Kobe Sean Wood, during which both parties have accused each other of misconduct.

Looking at the recent developments in the Christian Wood and Lopez controversy

On November 19, 2025, former Los Angeles Lakers player Christian Wood filed a petition seeking a restraining order against his ex‑girlfriend, social media influencer Yasmine Lopez, asking that she be required to stay 100 yards away from him and their 2‑year‑old son, Kobe Sean Wood.

Court records and multiple reports state that Wood was granted a temporary restraining order and temporary sole or exclusive custody of their son as part of the same proceeding.

In those filings, Wood claims Lopez may have played a role in what he describes as an attempt on his life, alleging she had prior knowledge of a November 5, 2025 home‑invasion attempt at his Sherman Oaks residence, which he says occurred after days of tension over visitation and communication about their child; Lopez has denied any involvement and has sought court protection of her own.

Wood recounts that three men tried to break into the property shortly after a suspicious pizza delivery, and that he retrieved a firearm and fired warning shots inside the home, causing the suspects to flee.

Police and warrant documents describe a pizza delivery preceding the break‑in, three masked intruders entering through a rear sliding door, and no injuries or arrests.

Wood also points to Lopez’s alleged conduct on social media and in earlier incidents to support his allegations, saying she posted a violent King Von song with a gun emoji about an hour before the November shooting and asserting in his declaration that she has made “repeated statements threatening my life.”

He references prior episodes, including an alleged August 2023 break‑in and vandalism at his home and a February 23, 2024, incident in which he says Lopez and her friends trespassed at his California residence and scratched his Mercedes‑Benz, after which police responded, and Lopez was arrested.

Wood states that he has since hired armed security because he fears another attack, while Lopez has filed her own court papers accusing him of abuse and disputing his version of events.

Lopez clarifies her stance on her behavior with Christian Wood

Lopez has denied any involvement in the November break‑in or in what Wood describes as an attempt on his life, saying in her court filing that she only learned of the incident after it occurred.

“I was not questioned by LAPD nor contacted by detectives, because there was no evidence connecting me to anything criminal,” she stated, adding that she was told three men tried to enter his house and that Wood allegedly fired shots, causing the suspects to flee.

In her declaration, Lopez characterizes their situation as an “increasingly volatile co‑parenting relationship.” On December 12, 2025, she filed her own petition for a restraining order against Wood, alleging that she had been subjected to multiple instances of physical and emotional abuse during and after their relationship.

Lopez claims that, during one incident, Wood acted aggressively toward her and that in another episode on May 8, 2024, he restrained her in a guest room by blocking the doorway and warned her when she tried to leave with their son.

In her filing, she asks the court for a restraining order against Wood and for sole legal and physical custody of their child. Moreover, reports indicate that the court granted her a restraining order, and a hearing has been scheduled for January 14 for both parties to present their cases.