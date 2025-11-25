What Happened Between Ime Udoka and Dillon Brooks? Rockets HC’s Clash With Suns Star Explained

Tonight’s nationally televised game between the Phoenix Suns and the Houston Rockets took a sudden turn. A collision between Steven Adams and Dillon Brooks resulted in the Rockets center falling to the floor, clutching his chest. It was an especially physical moment, and as the Rockets’ head coach, Ime Udoka, went to check up on his player, cameras caught an exchange between him and Brooks.

Udoka appeared to stare down his former player, getting in his face before turning away and smiling. It seemed as if Udoka was pretending to go at Brooks, but then it quickly turned light-hearted as the usually stern Udoka was all smiles. It wasn’t a fight, but given their history, the moment hit closer to home.

Brooks and Udoka came to Houston in the 2023 offseason, aiming to take a rebuilding team to the next level and finally make it competitive. Brooks was the seasoned veteran and gritty defensive specialist, while Udoka was the no-nonsense coach, not afraid to grill his players when needed. So even now, when the two are joking, it reads like two people who have been on opposite sides of fire.

This season has added a fresh wrinkle to their relationship. After a disappointing first-round loss to the Golden State Warriors, Brooks and Jalen Green were shipped out to Phoenix in exchange for Kevin Durant. The Suns, who were transitioning from an era of championship contention into identity building, acquired Brooks for his fiery competitiveness and relentless defense, and he’s built a quick relationship with franchise superstar Devin Booker.

Before tonight’s game, Brooks commented on facing Udoka, saying, “For sure [there’s extra motivation]… Can’t wait to see Ime tomorrow… I’m intrigued to see who is going to be guarding me in the beginning.” He also added, “We’re going to have to figure out against that zone what we’re going to do with it because they’re not going to play man with us, so we’re gonna see a lot of zone.”

Dillon Brooks might have built his early career on confrontations, but his offseason move to the Phoenix Suns has started to flip the script surprisingly.

Dillon Brooks’ new role with the Phoenix Suns comes into focus

Shortly after the trade to Phoenix, Brooks wasted no time integrating himself into the team’s culture.

“My first call when I got traded was to [Devin Booker], trying to get acquainted,” he said during the NBA China Games earlier this season.

Imago Oct 24, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) defends a shot by Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Brooks also described Devin Booker as someone more than just a teammate, but someone who’s immediately become a leader as the team pivots to a more youthful roster.

“He’s been like a big brother to me, taking me under his wing,” Brooks said. He joked that after years of battling against Booker, it’s a relief to finally be on the same side: “[It’s good] being able to play beside him and not being able to guard him.”

He’s also committed himself to the new city, saying, “Getting acquainted with Phoenix is easy – love the city, love the fans… And I can’t wait for the season.” Now, he’s building culture, something he’s done multiple times before, regardless of city: Memphis, Houston, and now, Phoenix.