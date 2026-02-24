What Happened Between Jalen Duren and Keldon Johnson? Technicals Fly During Pistons-Spurs After Heated Moment

The San Antonio Spurs faced off against the Detroit Pistons in a marquee game tonight, and with two elite defensive teams, it was bound to get physical. In the second quarter, that physicality took over, culminating in a heated moment between Pistons center Jalen Duren and Spurs forward Keldon Johnson. Here’s what happened.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

What Triggered the Player Confrontation?

With about 3:21 left on the clock in the second quarter, with the Spurs up by two, Pistons star Cade Cunningham, in an effort to receive the ball, pushed Spurs star Stephon Castle, sending him to the floor before being called for the offensive foul. In the aftermath, Johnson went up to Cunningham to confront him, leading to a quick escalation.

What Happened During the Scuffle?

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson shoved Cunningham after Cunningham approached him for pushing his teammate, causing Duren to become agitated, and stepped in to face the forward, as teammates and referees had to act quickly to separate the two before things could escalate further. In the aftermath, both Duren and Johnson received offsetting technical fouls, Johnson for shoving, and Duren for aggressively pointing at Johnson.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

One of the reasons his teammates stepped in early to prevent Duren from taking things further is because of his recent history. The center was forced to sit two games, which he returned today from, for taking part in an altercation where he left the bench during a game against the Charlotte Hornets to fight against Moussa Diabate. That altercation also resulted in Pistons reserve Isaiah Stewart being suspended seven games, which he is still serving.

The Pistons currently hold the best record in the league, but the Spurs aren’t far behind trailing only them and the Oklahoma City Thunder, who sit at the top of the Western Conference. Heading into tonight’s game, the Pistons have won 16 of their last 20 games, looking like one of the hottest teams in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Jan 10, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Spurs, meanwhile, are looking to extend their eight-game winning streak, with head coach Mitch Johnson recognizing the significance of facing the Pistons to start their five-game road trip through the East.

“At this stage, we’re going to keep our head down and keep working,” the coach said previously. “Taking it day by day and just try to be more consistent. I think we know where to put our energy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cunningham, on the other end, has emerged as an MVP contender for the Pistons, currently sitting at fourth in the MVP ladder on the NBA’s website. He’s spoken publicly about feeling like he is worthy of the award, vehemently disagreeing with those who do not vote for him, even earning praise from NBA legend Charles Barkley on national TV a few days ago.

For now, the game is slipping away from the Pistons, who sit at 78-92 with about 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.