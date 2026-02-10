What Happened Between Jalen Duren and Moussa Diabate? Punches Fly in Pistons-Hornets as Mass Brawl Erupts

Spectrum Center was filled with chants of “Lose” and boos when the third quarter between the Hornets and Pistons took a wild turn. An in-game foul turned into a fight between two players. And instead of stopping that, their teammates jumped in. It was so bad that one of the most level-headed Hornets players had to be escorted out before the referees dishes punishments. It caused a lengthy stoppage in the game with the Pistons up 70-62 at that time.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The fight broke when the ball was in Detroit Pistons’ most aggressive star, Jalen Duren’s possession. The Charlotte Hornets player, Moussa Diabate was guarding him when Duren knocked his shoulder in the 24-year-old’s face.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diabate didn’t llike that and confronted Duren immediately. That argument turned into an instant physical fight. Diabate’s teammate, Miles Bridges jumped in while the nearest Pistons players tried to stop Duren.

The entire bench-clearing brawl escalated with Diabate and Duren literally shaking off their coaches to chase each other and throw fists. Their teammates joined the fray too but not to de-escalate. Isaiah Stewart was leading the charge for the Pistons which didn’t help.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was so bad, the announcers said they’ve never seen Diabate lose his cool ever. And one of the best guys in the security business on the Spectrum Center payroll, physically dragged Moussa to the locker room so he’d not make it worse. The referees finally reviewed the fight and ejected Diabate, Duren, Miles Bridges, and Isaiah Stewart from the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

This is a developing story.