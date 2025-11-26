What Happened Between Jaxson Hayes and Kris Dunn? Punches Lead to Ejection in Lakers-Clippers

How does a routine rebound turn into the flashpoint that ignites an arena? At Crypto.com Arena, the simmering tension between the Lakers and Clippers erupted when Kris Dunn’s defensive edge crossed the line and detonated into full-blown chaos.

Moments after Ivica Zubac’s drive sent a loose ball ricocheting into the paint, Dunn barreled into Luka Doncic, knocking him to the floor before spiking the ball toward him- an escalation that sent the crowd roaring and, after review, sent Dunn to the locker room with an ejection.

Emotions ran high. When LA center Jaxson Hayes approached to stand up for his teammate, Dunn threw a punch, forcing teammates and officials to intervene. The referees convened, reviewed the sequence, and quickly delivered their decision: Dunn was ejected from the game, leaving both teams on edge as play resumed.

Both Dunn and Hayes were given technical fouls, but since Dunn received two – one for shoving Doncic, one for punching Hayes – he was removed.

The sequence occurred at 3:33 in the fourth quarter, and until then, Dunn had been doing well. He recorded 19 points with 3 threes, on 8-13 shooting, along with three assists and a steal, and was solid on defense.

This isn’t the first time that Dunn and Doncic have gone back and forth. Back in 2023, when Doncic was with the Mavericks and Dunn was with the Jazz, one exchange between them was leaked.

Dunn had flown by Doncic at the rim, attempting to contest him, after which the two got into an argument, leading to Dunn getting into Doncic’s face. For this, both were assessed technical fouls.

Doncic also told refs, “He’s just mad I’m busting his a–, bro… I’m giving him buckets.” He then denied the official when he asked the two to shake hands.

Luka Doncic Defends Jaxson Hayes After Heated Moment With Kris Dunn

After the heated confrontation between Kris Dunn and Jaxson Hayes, the arena was filled with boos from the crowd and the Los Angeles Lakers‘ bench. After the game, LA superstar Luka Doncic stepped up for his teammate. He told the media about the fine that Hayes would have to pay, saying, “I’ll pay his fine for sure. Everyone on this team has each other’s back.”

Imago Nov 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks to pass the ball as Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) defends during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

That unity was the difference tonight. The Lakers, who have won five in a row and 11 of their last 13, pulled away behind big nights from their three-headed monster.

Austin Reaves logged 31 points and 9 rebounds, and LeBron James looked vintage, scoring 25 with 16 coming in the second half. Doncic led the team with 43 points and 13 assists, including 32 points in a scorching first half, 24 of which came in the first quarter.

With tonight’s win, the Lakers increase their undefeated record in the NBA Cup’s Group stage, moving to 3-0 and clinching West Group B, which will advance them to the Knockout stage. Next, the Lakers face the Mavericks on Friday for their final NBA Cup game of the Group stage.