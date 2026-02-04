What Happened Between Jonas Valanciunas, Jalen Duren? Headlock Applied in Heated Scuffle During Pistons-Nuggets

Jonas Valanciunas is barely back to work and he’s already getting into trouble. It’s barely the first quarter between the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets and things went sideways. With less than four minutes in the first quarter, the returning Nuggets star got tangled with Pistons’ players, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren and it got ugly from there.

Valanciunas tried to block a shot by Isaiah Stewart at the post. But that ended up putting him in an unintentional chokehold. While the chokehold looked accidental, Jonas flung Stewart off to the side.

The Pistons youngster was not impressed yet he casually walked away from what could’ve been a scuffle. Instead, his teammate, Jalen Duren rushed to his defense.While the announcers are amused Stewart took a walk, Valanciunas and Duren were in an argument and a shoving match.

At least Isaiah Stewart walked away from the fight without getting involved. The bench-clearing brawl needed the entirety of both teams to intervene.

The headlock happened barely two feet from the referee. So Valanciunas got an instant flagrant foul 1 for the excessive and unnecessary contact on Stew. Duren got away with nothing, too, and no ejections were made.

Despite this pause. Jamal Murray rallied the team through a 13-point first quarter. The Nuggets are down 32-27 at the end of the first quarter.

For Big Val, who’s had an epic return to being Nikola Jokic’s reliable backup, he needs to be careful to avoid any suspensions and further injuries.

Jonas Valanciunas rallies the Denver Nuggets without Nikola Jokic

The Nuggets started 2026 losing both Nikola Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas in back-to-back games. Valanciunas suffered a calf strain during the New Year game which kept him out for three weeks. The Nuggets went on to win six of 11 games without both centers.

Valanciunas expedited his return to the court a little earlier than expected. In his first game back, he racked up 8 quick points and 4 rebounds in the first 6 minutes and gave the Nuggets a double digit lead over the Wizards. He played 22 minutes and finished with 16 points and 9 rebounds in a 107-97 victory over the Wizards.

But returning after a three week gap from basketball was an adjustment. In that time he was away, Jalen Duren overturned the ‘bad defense’ allegations and made All-Star for the first time with a Slam Dunk invite. So Valanciunas had a bit of work to do to play at an optimum level.

“I missed some time, so I need to get into game shape. It’s going to take a little bit of time, but I feel good just playing basketball. That’s what I’m happy to do, so it was great to be with the guys and play basketball,” Valanciunas said after the January 27 109-107 loss to the Pistons.

Tonight he had to right the scales with the team. He not only brought rebounding improvement to the Nuggets who were without a center for weeks, but he’s also hustling. We just hope he doesn’t invite ejections going further.