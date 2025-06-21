What Happened Between Kevin Durant & DeMarcus Cousins? All About Social Media Altercation Amid Trade Rumors

“The word I would use… is toxic.” That was ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne earlier this year, describing the state of the Phoenix Suns’ locker room. It was a bombshell quote that confirmed what many had suspected: something was deeply wrong in the desert. The team with the league’s most expensive “Big 3” wasn’t just losing games; they were losing the plot. The atmosphere was described as “awkward” and “weird,” a pressure cooker of trade rumors, bruised egos, and unmet expectations. That one word—”toxic”—hung over the franchise for months, the perfect kindling for a fire.

And this week, some more fuel was added to that fire. The Suns’ disastrous 36-46 season, which saw them miss the playoffs entirely, was already a massive failure. But the on-court disappointment was apparently just the tip of the iceberg. Whispers of internal conflict had been floating around all year, and now, with a public back-and-forth between DeMarcus Cousins and Kevin Durant, the speculation has been thrown into overdrive.

What went down between DeMarcus Cousins and Kevin Durant

The whole thing started when former NBA All-Star DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins went on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back and dropped a casual bomb. While defending Kevin Durant from blame for the Suns’ failures, Cousins revealed he had some inside information. “I’ve definitely heard of some negative things in the locker room,” he said. “There was a couple of fistfights. There was a lot going on that obviously carries over to the court.”

The internet, as it does, ran with it. An aggregator account, NBA Central, tweeted out the claim, and it didn’t take long for it to find its way to the timeline of one of the NBA’s most online superstars. Kevin Durant, never one to let a rumor slide, came out firing.

“I have to contest this 94 footer,” Durant wrote, reposting the claim. “This some b——- to throw on us. Yea yea yea we were trash this year ha ha ha but we NEVER got close to this. NEVER”

It was a classic KD response: part self-deprecating humor, part forceful denial. But the story didn’t end there. The plot thickened when Cousins, seeing Durant’s rebuttal, decided to drop another bombshell and reveal his sourcing.

“The source was one of your teammates killa,” Cousins shot back. “And I wasn’t referring to you! Save this shit for the others homie…”

The accusation was stunning. It was no longer just a rumor from a former player; it was an alleged leak from within a locker room that was already supposed to be “toxic.” It implied a snake in the grass, someone on the inside feeding stories to the outside. Faced with a direct challenge, Durant quickly tried to de-escalate, while still standing his ground.

“Whoa whoa Boog, I don’t want no problems with you or anybody on earth,” he replied. “I Promise, all I’m saying is your source is lying.”

What makes this public spat so fascinating is that it is between former teammates. Durant and Cousins played together on that powerhouse 2018-19 Golden State Warriors team, a group that went to the NBA Finals.

But, this has also become a familiar and frustrating routine for Durant. He’s quick to defend his locker room’s culture, especially after that “toxic” label was thrown around earlier in the season. Shelburne’s original comment stemmed from the awkwardness around the February trade deadline, when talks of a blockbuster Durant reunion with the Warriors fell apart, reportedly because KD himself vetoed the move.

Even back then, Durant felt the label was unfair. “I try to tell people who aren’t around this game too much, it’s easy to say our locker room is not connected when you come in there 45 minutes before and guys are in their game mode,” he said in February. “I think it’s unfair and lazy to categorize our team as toxic.” And all of this public drama is unfolding as speculation about Durant’s future in Phoenix reaches a fever pitch.

The “game of chicken”: Inside Kevin Durant’s trade market

Kevin Durant is, without question, one of the most gifted scorers the game has ever seen. And now, as his time in Phoenix appears to be over, he’s no longer being discussed as a franchise savior or the leader of a new dynasty. He’s being talked about like a high-priced asset, a hired gun. And he knows it. “It’s just business, man,” Durant said earlier this year when the first trade rumors surfaced. “Everybody is bought and sold in this league… I’m still not above the business.”

via Imago Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

And right now, business is complicated. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the trade talks have become a “game of chicken.” The Suns have a price for Durant, and so far, no one is willing to meet it. The Rockets, Heat, and Timberwolves are the main teams in the mix, but each scenario is filled with roadblocks. The Rockets have the most intriguing assets—including the Suns’ own future draft picks—but are reportedly unwilling to include key young talents like Jabari Smith Jr. or Tari Eason in a deal. The Heat, another of Durant’s preferred spots, simply may not have the draft capital or young players to make a compelling offer without gutting their own roster.

But while other teams posture, the San Antonio Spurs might be playing the smartest hand. In an exclusive conversation with EssentiallySports, Spurs insider Dusty Garza laid out their calculated strategy. “Spurs are interested in Kevin but refuse to pay a high price for him,” Garza said, before dropping the key insight: “But more importantly, Kevin has listed them as his favorite destination.” This is the leverage. As Garza explained, the superstar playbook involves the player’s agent quietly telling other teams their client won’t sign an extension, effectively steering him toward the one team he truly wants to be on. “It angers many teams,” Garza noted, “because the star players hold it as a power over them.”

It’s a messy negotiation for a player who just wants to play pure basketball. After years of drama and ‘toxic’ locker rooms, Durant’s next chapter isn’t about building a culture, but finding one. He’s a hired gun now, looking for a place where he can finally be the devastating weapon he’s always been, without the burden of being everything else.