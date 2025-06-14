What Happened Between Lance Stephenson & Dwight Howard? Know All About the Brawl in New Tournament Named Big 3

When the past follows you into the present, chaos tiptoes in silence. Then boom! The loud echoes across the arena. Making sure that every person hears and witnesses the moment. Well, Dwight Howard conquered the frames of the NBA in style. A HOFer for the Orlando Magic and champ with the Lakers, the 40-year-old is on side quests. As he stepped onto the court of the Big 3, fireworks followed. However, these fireworks were rather fiery.

While Howard debuted for the Los Angeles Riots, another ex-NBA star, Lance Stephenson, also debuted for the Miami 305 on Saturday. To roughly give you an idea, yes, the former NBA rivals clashed in the Big 3. But it wasn’t just any clash; things led to their ejection. Yikes! Glorious debut, indeed!

The BIG3 season opener between Miami 305 and LA Riot exploded with drama as Lance Stephenson and Dwight Howard clashed in their debut. What started as physical play and trash talk quickly spiraled into a full-blown altercation. Teammates rushed in, officials intervened, and both stars were ejected.

Despite the fireworks, Miami 305 held their composure and edged out LA Riot in a hard-fought 50- 44 victory. The brawl may have stolen the spotlight, but the win set Miami’s tone early. As for Stephenson and Howard, their fiery debut made waves and raised eyebrows. If this was just the opener, the BIG3 season promises a rollercoaster of emotion and intensity.

Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson’s NBA history

Lance Stephenson and Dwight Howard’s encounters brought unfiltered drama to the hardwood. If Stephenson’s NBA career could be captured in one moment, it is this: a ‘dazzling’ block on Howard in a 2018 Pacers-Hornets clash, followed by an overly eager celebration. In his showboating, he forgot the ball. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist scooped it up and scored with ease. Moreover, both Howard and Stephenson’s chaotic energy often collided with Howard’s imposing presence.

Despite limited direct matchups, their clashing styles created moments worth remembering. Howard’s power met Stephenson’s unpredictability in bursts of chaotic brilliance. Off the NBA stage, the fire lives on in exhibition battles, where playful tension still simmers.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

When chaos has history behind it, sparks do not just fly—they ignite storylines. Lance Stephenson and Dwight Howard brought their NBA baggage into the Big 3 and unpacked it with flair. Tempers flared, memories resurfaced, and the crowd got a show. If this was their first act, the season ahead promises nothing short of hardwood mayhem and must-watch drama.