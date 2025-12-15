What Happened Between LeBron James and Dillon Brooks? Lakers Star Pushes Refs, Held Back By Teammates vs Suns

Fans got exactly what they came for—a fiery showdown between LeBron James and Dillon Brooks. The Lakers, fresh off their NBA Cup exit, hit the road for a four-game stretch, starting with a visit to the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. With both teams eager for redemption—especially L.A. after a tough home blowout—the tension between James and Brooks added extra heat

With the game tied 64–64, the second half heated up when James charged at Brooks. LeBron appeared to lash out, prompting the referees to step in, while Rui Hachimura helped keep him in check. The sequence unfolded as Brooks went up for a shot, with LeBron right behind him. When Brooks missed and fell, he accidentally made contact with the ball while hitting LeBron, sparking the tense moment on the court.

The referee clarified that Brooks touched the ball, but it wasn’t intentional. James approached him aggressively, resulting in an unsportsmanlike technical foul. Phoenix gets one free throw, followed by Brooks taking two, after which play resumes with the maker mask in effect.

From the opening tip, the game was fueled by a simmering rivalry. The tension flared almost immediately when Brooks ran into James and shoved him, earning a technical foul with 10:36 left in the first quarter. The second quarter only escalated matters. James bumped Brooks to the floor, prompting a review for a potential flagrant foul, which ultimately resulted in an offensive foul on James.

Brooks added to his troubles by picking up his fourth foul with just 0.9 seconds left in the half after hitting James on a layup attempt. LeBron then made one free throw, missed the second, and was fouled by Devin Booker with 0.7 seconds left on a follow-up shot. After the referees had to interject in the 3rd quarter, minutes after that, Brooks picked up his fifth personal foul while James was guarding him, limiting his playing time.

Later, Brooks was ejected after picking up his second technical foul in the final seconds. After hitting a go-ahead three, he got into LeBron James’ face and bumped chests, drawing an immediate whistle. That moment ended his night in Sunday’s 116–114 loss to the Lakers. Brooks finished with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 4-of-7 from deep, in 25 minutes.

Dillon Brooks doesn’t “bow down” in ongoing rivalry with LeBron

James and Brooks entered the game already carrying a heated mindset toward each other from December 2, 2025, when the Suns visited the Lakers. Brooks spent the night getting under James’ skin, trash-talking the four-time MVP and even mocking one of his famous celebrations. After the game, Brooks made his stance clear: “He [James] likes people that bow down. I don’t bow down. So, that either entices him or it aggravates him—either-or.”

The Suns cruised to a 125–108 victory, with Brooks leading the way, finishing with a team-high 33 points, while James struggled, scoring just 10 on 3-of-10 shooting.

This rivalry has deep roots, going back to the 2023 NBA playoffs when Brooks was with the Memphis Grizzlies. In Game 3 of that first-round series, Brooks hit James in the groin early in the third quarter, earning a flagrant 2 foul and getting ejected. The incident came just 17 seconds into the second half, and the crowd erupted as James went down.

Brooks has openly called James “old” and has never shied away from playing the agitator, once saying, “I don’t care — he’s old… I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40.” Tonight felt like nothing more than an extension of years of built-up frustration. Brooks thrives on pushing LeBron’s buttons, and James, as always, is ready to answer back.