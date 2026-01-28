What Happened Between Lu Dort and Jeremiah Fears? All Hell Breaks Loose as Fight Erupts in Thunder-Pelicans

After a slow start in the first quarter, Jeremiah Fears and Lu Dort provided entertainment at the end of the game. Both got into it after the buzzer, and officials, teammates, and in fact the entire benches had to step in to avoid a major escalation.

The Pelicans had the final possession in their 95-104 loss to the Thunder. With 0.2 remaining, Fears grabbed an offensive rebound, but Dort locked him up. The Canadian guard thwarted the attempt to score as the clock ran out. That’s when things get interesting from the viewer’s perspective. Dort pushed Fears, grabbed him, and pushed him again. But the Pelicans star did not back down. He stood his ground and grabbed Dort in response.

Teammates, coaches, and officials immediately came in as words were exchanged from both sides. In fact, the head of basketball operations for the New Orleans Pelicans and former NBA legend Joe Dumars was also on the court to separate the two. Reports quickly emerged that Fears had to be escorted into the tunnel by two Pelicans staff members.

This is a developing story