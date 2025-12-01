What Happened Between Luka Doncic and Jeremiah Fears? Hostile Act Leads to Double Tech in Lakers-Pelicans

Although the writing is on the wall, it’s a bit of a scribble to get there. The New Orleans Pelicans aren’t going to make a Lakers win look like a breeze. Without their star starters, the rookie-led Pelicans lineup is directly challenging the Lakers backcourt. Tensions peaked in with over four minutes left in the third quarter between both teams. It resulted in Luka Doncic and Jeremiah Fears getting some consequences just short of getting thrown out of the game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Both guards got tangled under the basket when the Lakers were up 83-98. Doncic was making a drive to the basket but Fears blocked him aggressively, by sticking his arm in Luka’s face. The Lakers guard missed the shot and was instantly mad enough to get in the 19-year-old Fears’ face.

There was the start of a headbutting/shoving match but Pelicans players and referees were instantly on them to break the fight. Deandre Ayton inserted himself and made Doncic put some distance. So no major scuffle but definitely some hostilities exchanged there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doncic and Fears were still awarded technical fouls for their conduct. But no players were eliminated.

The Pelicans might be the worst team in the West right now, expectations might be the lowest on them, and they’re lacking starpower. But Fears is not making it easy for any team. Just before he triggered Doncic, he was getting under Rui Hachimura’s skin at the free-throw line.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s just earned himself a spot on the hate-watch with his antics. Clearly he’s not afraid to take on the big guys.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeremiah Fears has made it his business to annoy vets

Jeremiah Fears just avoided leaving the Pelicans understaffed for a second consecutive time. Zero Fears, as the teen’s reputation and number have earned him, is fresh off an ejection only 24 hours ago.

Tensions flared between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans only yesterday. This time the young guard took on Jimmy Butler. With 44 seconds in the fourth, Butler was about to attempt a three, and the ref blew the whistle. Fears slithered up from the back and tried to push or grab the ball out of Butler’s hands. That led to a heated exchange between Butler and a guy 17 years his junior!

Players and officials broke up the fight, and both received double techs. It was Fears’ second of the night and got him thrown out of the game. It almost overshadowed the fact that he was on a shooting slump in yesterday’s game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fears returned to the starting lineup in the second of a back-to-back set with fellow rookies, Yves Missi and Derik Queen in the starting lineup that’s missing Zion Williamson. Trey Murphy II, Herbert Jones, and Jordan Poole are still ruled out with injuries.

They can’t afford to have Fears getting ejected with his antics. Yet fans are loving the energy Jeremiah Fears brings to a down-and-out Pelicans.

Despite needling the Lakers stars, the young upstart tallied 21 points. It wasn’t enough to change the Pelicans’ fate as they lost 133-121. Doncic had 34 points and Hachimura had 14 despite Fears’ interference.