What Happened Between Mark Williams and Jose Alvarado? Why Were They Ejected During Suns-Pelicans

Tonight’s matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns has been chippy throughout, and one moment between Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado and Suns center Mark Williams in the second half took all the attention.

What Triggered the Player Confrontation?

With just over two minutes left in the third quarter, Williams set a screen for a teammate, which Alvarado failed to get past, resulting in a foul call. Alvarado turned around to complain to the officials, but suddenly turned back towards Williams, getting in his chest.

What Happened During the Scuffle?

Williams seemed to shove Alvarado, who then grabbed Williams’ jersey, and as the center tried to push him away, the two started swinging at each other, connecting on punches. Various officials and teammates had to step in to prevent the altercation from continuing, and both of them were immediately ejected. They now face fines, and possible suspensions for the altercation.