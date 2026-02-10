What Happened Between Naz Reid & Mo Gueye? 2 Stars Ejected After Crazy Fight in Hawks-Timberwolves

The NBA has been extremely chaotic today, and the match between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Atlanta Hawks only continued that pattern. After several ejections took place in the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons earlier tonight, Naz Reid and Mouhamed Gueye were ejected. Here’s what happened.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

What Triggered the NBA Altercation?

With 11:52 left in the fourth quarter, right after the first possession of the period, with the Wolves in possession, Gueye seemingly pushed Reid, who fell to the ground after being taken off balance with contact from Gabe Vincent. After the referees called a foul on the Hawks, Reid then aggressively approached Gueye, which is when the problems began.

What Happened During the Scuffle?

Gueye and Reid started jawing at each other, causing referees and teammates to get between them, before grabbing each others jerseys. Wolves forward Julius Randle tried to step in to help separate the two, but it was too late, as the two had already exchanged hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

After the two were separated, the referees reviewed the sequence and immediately ejected both of them from the game.

This is a developing story.