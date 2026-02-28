What Happened Between Nikola Jokic and Jaylin Williams? Refs Eject Lu Dort as Brawl Breaks Out in Nuggets-Thunder

Feb 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles the ball up court against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Feb 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles the ball up court against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Tonight’s game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets was going to be a must-watch from tip-off, as two of the West’s top teams face off in a rematch from last year’s playoffs. However, things got more heated than usual, with Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic and Thunder reserve Jaylin Williams getting into an altercation. Here’s what happened.

What Triggered the NBA Altercation?

It all started with about 8:05 left in the fourth quarter, when the Thunder scored to take a two-point lead. As the Nuggets inbounded the ball, Thunder forward Lu Dort ran in front of Jokic, seemingly tripping the Serbian big man. He was immediately called for a foul, and as Jokic got back up, all hell broke loose.

What Happened During the Scuffle?

Jokic immediately charged at Dort after getting back up to confront him, and multiple Nuggets teammates immediately had to pull him back. Right afterwards, many Thunder players, including reserve Jaylin Williams, pulled Dort away, and in the process, Williams got tangled up with Jokic, with the two jawing at each other. The two even grabbed each other’s jerseys, and Jokic also seemed to grab Williams’ hair at one point.

In the aftermath, the two were separated by multiple teammates, coaches and officials, who soon delivered the verdict: Jokic and Williams were issued offsetting technical fouls, whereas Dort was issued a flagrant 2 foul and immediately ejected as a result. This was just the latest altercation in an already chippy matchup.

OKC superstar and reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who returned tonight after sitting due to an abdominal strain, was called for a technical foul earlier in the game after complaining to officials for a no-call after Jokic made contact with him, and then, in the third, the Denver bench was issued a tech for chirping.

The matchup also delivered on the hardwood, serving as one of the best games of the regular season. SGA and Jokic went back and forth, with the center logging a monstrous 23-point, 17-rebound, 14 assist triple-double, whereas the guard logged 36 points and nine assists in under 34 minutes on the floor.

Imago Feb 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

SGA remained on the bench for the entire duration of the overtime period tonight, playing on a soft minutes restriction after his return, but the Thunder managed to stay afloat off a career-high 21-rebound game from Chet Holmgren.

Jokic got solid support from first-time All-Star Jamal Murray, who led the game with 39 points, but couldn’t get much production from the bench outside of Tim Hardaway Jr.

In direct contrast, the Thunder had four of their five bench players log at least nine points tonight, with Alex Caruso filling in for Dort after his ejection.