What Happened Between Ron Holland, Jabari Smith Jr.? All Hell Breaks Loose as Fight Erupts in Rockets-Pistons

Tensions were already at their peak at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Kevin Durant had an explicit response to a mouthy spectator and everyone thought that was the most dramatic moment of the night. Till the final moments of the game. The Rockets got the last laugh with a 104-111 win. But not before tempers flared.

With about six minutes left in the game, Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. and Pistons’ Ron Holland got into a nasty scuffle. Holland was arguing and Smith said something back. Their teammates and coaches intervened but Cade Cunningham was playing primary peacemaker.

At least Cade’s intervention ensured no technicals were awarded. The players in question all continued the game and there were no ejections.

This is a developing story.