What Happened Between Rui Hachimura, Noah Clowney? Refs Dish Out Tech Foul as Lakers-Nets Turns Heated

The Los Angeles Lakers faced the Brooklyn Nets in the final game of their lengthy road trip, which began in the second half of January. During the game, however, an early moment involving Lakers forward Rui Hachimura sparked a more heated matchup between the two sides.

What Triggered the Player Confrontation?

During the second quarter, with about 3:30 left on the clock, Nets forward Noah Clowney brought the ball up the court, but slipped while handling it, leading to Hachimura immediately trying to grab the ball. The two were locked in a jump ball, prompting a referee to make a call.

However, after the call, Hachimura, who had been standing, pulled the ball, pulling Clowney to his feet in turn, causing a brief scuffle. Jaxson Hayes and other Lakers teammates had to separate the two, but things didn’t end there.

Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez did not like the call, likely annoyed that Hachimura got away with pulling Clowney up, and loudly argued with the officials. Afterward, Fernandez was assessed a technical foul.

