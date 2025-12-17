What Happened Between Spike Lee and De’Aaron Fox? Things Get Heated in Knicks vs Spurs NBA Cup Final

A Knicks night never feels complete without Spike Lee sitting courtside, front row, fully locked in. In the NBA Cup semifinals, as the buzzer ended New York’s win over Orlando, Lee lifted one finger into the air, emphasizing one win to go. That moment carried into the finals tonight. With the trophy on the line, Lee wasn’t just cheering; he was making sure no one came between the Knicks and the prize, even if it meant schooling Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Midway through the second quarter, De’Aaron Fox was whistled for a non-shooting foul after shoving Jalen Brunson, and it happened right in Spike Lee’s line of sight. That was all Lee needed.

From his courtside seat, he went straight at Fox, saying, “You can’t do that,” while mimicking the pushing motion with his arms. Fox barely acknowledged him, keeping his focus on the game and moving on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spike Lee has been waiting decades to see the Knicks lift a trophy, even if it’s not the Larry O’Brien one. The team last won it all in 1973, back when Lee was growing up watching games with his dad at the old Madison Square Garden. Those early memories stuck with him, shaping his lifelong love for the Knicks.

Looking back, Lee said, “It’s been a long, long, long, long time. But it’s going to be a joyous day in New York City. It’s going to happen.” The hope of finally seeing the Knicks win again has been building for years, and Lee feels every moment of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s been holding onto Red Holzman’s 1973 championship ring around his neck as a reminder of the past and all the patience it took. That’s why it only felt right for him to speak up when a potential MVP from his team was being pushed around.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Brunson’s MVP run heats up as Fox lurks behind

Jalen Brunson has been the engine behind the Knicks’ NBA Cup run. As the team’s leading scorer and the East’s frontrunner, he’s firmly in MVP talks. He followed a 35-point game against the Raptors with 40 points in Saturday’s 132-120 East final against the Orlando Magic. Brunson has scored 30 or more in four straight games, showing the same consistency that helped the Knicks go 3-1 in group-stage games.

Against Orlando, he made 16 of 27 shots from the field and added eight assists. The game was tied 90-90 late in the third before the Knicks went on a 9-2 run. Brunson scored seven of those points and assisted on the other basket. Even coach Mike Brown made a strong case for MVP, “He makes the game easier for everybody. That’s what MVPs are supposed to do.”

Interestingly, De’Aaron Fox is right behind Brunson at No. 3 for the potential MVP award. Tonight could be the night that seals Brunson’s case and that’s exactly why tempers flared for both Fox and Lee.