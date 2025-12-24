What Happened Between Trae Young and Ayo Dosumnu? Mass Brawl Breaks Out in Bulls-Hawks

Not a lot of Christmas spirit during the second of back-to-back Hawks-Bulls matchups. But it was definitely spirited in one way. And if you didn’t know Ayo Dosumnu before this one, now you do. He’s the Bulls’ potential longterm bet. He showed that by taking on Trae Young tonight.

Tensions from Sunday night when the Hawks lost by two points spilled over tonight. This one was apparently going differently. The Hawks had 18 points over the Bulls in the fourth quarter.

There was a brief lull in the game as Jalen Johnson was preparing to take the free throws. During this timeout, Billy Donovan subbed out Ayo Dosumnu. While the 25-year-old was going to the bench, Trae let his intrusive thoughts win.

He gave the Bulls guard a spank – a literal slap – to his butt. Ayo didn’t like it apparently.

Dosumnu turned and got into Young’s face. It escalated to Trae shoving him back. Then it got worse by Dosumnu grabbing his shoulder.

That was the moment teammates rushed in. It looked like a brawl was about to break out but the Hawks and Bulls players collectively diffused the situation.

No ejections happened. But Young and Dosumnu were awarded double techs for their fiesty Christmas spirit.

This is a developing story.