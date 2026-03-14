What Happened to Al Horford? Warriors Star Makes Injury Exit to Locker Room vs Timberwolves

The dread won’t go away for the Golden State Warriors. Steve Kerr is carrying a long list of injuries. Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, and Moses Moody are all out against the Minnesota Timberwolves. But the situation worsened after just five minutes of the game starting. It was the last time veteran center Al Horford would play tonight.

Underdog announced that the 39-year-old will not return in the second quarter against the Timberwolves. Horford started at center for the depleted Warriors team. He suffered from right calf tightness during the game. The injury wasn’t sparked from any contact, suggesting it could be a lingering issue for the former Boston Celtics stretch big.

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Al Horford posted 3 points and one rebound before being forced to exit the game. The seasoned NBA star was enjoying his best month since joining the Warriors in the summer. He’s averaged 12.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in March, while averaging close to three made triples per game.

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The injury comes at a time when the Warriors can barely assemble a competitive roster. The team has lost its last three games. Kerr termed the Warriors as “beaten up”, referencing the high number of injuries residing on the roster. Horford has dealt with a few minor injuries during the season. With a large body of work behind him, suffering muscle injuries isn’t uncommon at his age.

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But it’s not something the Warriors were hoping for. They had just gotten Kristaps Porzingis to start. They played a two-big lineup to counter the Timberwolves’ size and physicality. Now, an important ingredient of their strategy is out for the entire game. Young center Quinten Post should assume Horford’s minutes. He does provide a similar profile to Kerr, but not nearly the experience.

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All focus shifts to Stephen Curry

An additional injury on the team was the last thing the Warriors would have wanted. They are quickly slipping down the standings. Even with realistic expectations, Pat Spencer revealed they want to play the “seven/eight (play-in) game”. None of that will matter if Stephen Curry doesn’t progress.

But amidst everything going to hell, Steve Kerr provided a positive update. The Baby Face Assassin has started doing individual workouts. The two-time MVP is yet to join team practices or play five-on-five. It’s still an optimistic update from the last time when Curry couldn’t take any workload at all.

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That being said, he won’t be joining the team for some time. Stephen Curry has missed the last 15, and will likely miss the upcoming road trip, which starts with a game against the Knicks. His next evaluation will take place in a week to determine his recovery. The entire process has started to itch the Warriors’ cornerstone.

“He’s frustrated. He wants to be out there for his guys, and that’s obviously been an injury that’s lasted a lot longer than anyone thought it would. He’s dying to be out there,” said Steve Kerr.

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Hopefully, Stephen Curry can return at the earliest date. Not just the Warriors, but the NBA community is missing his presence on the floor. The league is far more exciting with the greatest shooter doing otherworldly things on the court. Do you think the Warriors can hang on until he returns? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.