What Happened to Alex Caruso? Thunder Star Makes Injury Exit to Locker Room vs Knicks

The Oklahoma City Thunder stared at their championship hopes possibly being jeopardised in New York. The team has suffered majorly from injuries to key players this season. It looked like the Thunder were past that until Alex Caruso tonight. The Thunder’s defensive pillar appeared to have suffered a painful injury against the Knicks.

The event occurred in the third quarter. Caruso made a play expected of him. The former Laker guard hustled for an offensive rebound and kicked it out to Jared McCain for a triple. However, Caruso couldn’t control his landing after being hit in the face with a forearm while mid-air.

Alex Caruso crashed down to the hardwood. Almost immediately, it was clear that something was wrong. Caruso held his knee and gingerly walked to the locker room after the incident. The 32-year-old was having an impactful night for the Thunder in their nail-biting contest against the New York Knicks.

Before his exit, Alex Caruso compiled 3 points, four rebounds, and two steals in just 12 minutes. The Thunder star’s activity and defensive IQ would have guided OKC to some gritty wins this season. The Thunder confirmed Caruso has been diagnosed with a hip injury and won’t return tonight. Finishing the game without him makes things incredibly difficult for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Particularly, you think instantly about slowing down Jalen Brunson in the fourth quarter.

OKC has managed to defend the Knicks’ All-Star guard well so far. Brunson has shot below his efficiency standards. He’s still made an impact with 11 assists, operating the Knicks offense with surgical precision. Having Alex Caruso as a POA defender against Jalen Brunson would have aided the Thunder in keeping Brunson’s scoring rhythm disturbed.

However, they will likely have to rely on players like Cason Wallace and Lu Dort to play an integral role for the remainder of the game.

Injuries continue to derail Alex Caruso in Oklahoma

The Thunder front office did an impeccable job trading for Caruso last season. The former Lakers high flyer delivered on his winning tangibles. In his first season, OKC broke their title drought. His captivating effort, elite defensive play, and shooting threat now play a critical role in the Thunder’s success.

The only thing holding him back is injuries. The new year hasn’t been kind to Alex Caruso. In January, he missed six consecutive games with a right adductor strain. The two-time All-Defensive guard also recently suffered a left ankle sprain, keeping him out for a few games. But it’s not the first time.

Alex Caruso suffered from hip and lower-body ailments last season as well. Notably, in his lone season with the Thunder, Caruso appeared in 54 games. That was his lowest mark since the 2021-22 season. He was available in the playoffs when OKC really needed him. But the timing of his current injury has sparked some doubt.

The Thunder are still hobbled. Star guard Jalen Williams is still not fit for games. Moreover, even Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still managing the onboarding after an abdominal strain. The last thing they wanted was to lose a player who impacts winning without needing the ball. They do have personnel to make up for his role. But Caruso’s experience and ability under pressure can’t be easily replicated.

Hopefully, it’s a temporary injury caused by the impact of the fall. The Thunder need Caruso during the playoffs. The team are favorites to be back-to-back champions. That’s improbable to happen if Caruso isn’t on the floor.