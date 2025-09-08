What Happened to Alex Mumbru? Dennis Schroder and Co’s Concern Mounts Ahead of Luka Doncic Clash

The stage is set in Riga, Latvia, for some high-stakes basketball as FIBA EuroBasket 2025 enters the quarterfinals. Among the standout fixtures, none looms larger than Luka Doncic’s Slovenia squaring off against the reigning World Champions, Germany. Dennis Schröder and company have looked unstoppable so far, finishing the group stage with a flawless 5-0 record to top Group B. Their dominance carried into the Round of 16, where they cruised past Portugal, further cementing their status as one of only two undefeated teams left in the tournament.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While the spotlight naturally shines on Germany’s players for their spectacular unbeaten run, just as much credit belongs to head coach Alex Mumbru. The Spaniard only took charge shortly before EuroBasket qualification began, yet in that brief time, he elevated the team’s play and instilled a sense of confidence that has carried them through the tournament. But just as Germany enters the toughest stretch of their summer—the do-or-die quarterfinals—Mumbru will be absent from the sidelines, leaving his squad to navigate uncharted territory without their leader.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What happened to Germany’s head coach, Alex Mumbru?

Just as Germany looked set to dominate EuroBasket from the start, they were hit with an unexpected setback. Head coach Alex Mumbru, 46, suffered a health scare upon arriving in Finland for the group stage. According to an official press release from the German Basketball Federation, he was diagnosed with an acute infection that forced him to miss the team’s opening clash against Montenegro. With his recovery timeline uncertain, the responsibility of leading the reigning World Champions shifted to assistant coach Alan Ibrahimagic, who stepped in to keep the team steady during Mumbru’s absence.

Although Alex Mumbru remained Germany’s head coach throughout the tournament, it was his trusted assistant who managed the squad on the court during his absence. Now, just as the reigning champions gear up for a blockbuster quarterfinal clash against Luka Doncic and a red-hot Slovenia, Mumbru has dropped a bombshell. Reports confirm he held an emotional meeting with his players and staff, explaining his decision to step away from direct coaching responsibilities. It’s a blow for Dennis Schröder and company, especially considering how seamlessly Germany had thrived under Mumbru’s leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Spanish veteran made it clear that while he won’t be handling the full in-game responsibilities, he isn’t stepping away entirely. “Over the past few days, I’ve realized that I’m not physically ready to actively coach the team from the sidelines,” Mumbrú explained. “Therefore, Alan Ibrahimagić will take over my role as head coach. I will help from the bench, and we will continue to work closely together as a coaching team. The team’s success is our top priority.”

AD

While the decision adds pressure to Germany’s camp, it also provides a measure of reassurance for fans. “I will continue to be on the bench, supporting the team, and we will continue to work closely together. I believe this is the best way to help the team achieve success,” Mumbru emphasized, underlining his commitment to the squad despite his limited role.

With Abrahamic already proving capable in Mumbru’s absence, the transition ensures the team maintains stability without overburdening the recovering coach. Yet the looming question remains: how will Germany navigate the remainder of the tournament—especially their formidable quarterfinal clash against a Luka Doncic-led Slovenia—without their head coach at full strength?

Can Germany go all the way at the EuroBasket 2025 without their head coach?

With Alex Mumbru stepping away from coaching duties midway through the tournament, it’s natural to assume Germany’s title hopes might take a hit. The reality, however, is more nuanced. While the absence of their head coach will certainly be felt by stars like Franz Wagner, Dennis Schroder, Tristan Da Silva, and the rest of the squad, the team was not entirely caught off guard. From the very first game, the players were aware that there was a real possibility they might have to navigate the tournament without Mumbru on the sidelines—and they’ve been preparing for that scenario ever since.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And to their credit, Germany has handled Mumbru’s absence remarkably well, with Alan Ibrahimagic stepping in and doing a stellar job from the sidelines. The team has continued its unbeaten run, leaving little reason to doubt its ability to challenge Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic and his Slovenian squad. That said, the quarterfinals will hardly be an easy ride—Doncic, a five-time NBA All-Star, has been arguably the tournament’s standout performer so far, making him a formidable obstacle for Germany’s title aspirations.

The 26-year-old has been absolutely sensational, leading the scoring charts with a staggering 34 points per game. If that weren’t enough, he’s also averaging 8.3 rebounds and 7.2 assists (2nd best) per outing, showcasing his all-around dominance. Containing Luka Doncic will be a monumental challenge for the German defense, made even trickier without their head coach orchestrating strategies from the sidelines. All eyes will be on this clash when the two titans meet on September 10 at the iconic Arena Riga in Latvia, as fans await a high-stakes showdown that promises fireworks from tip-off.