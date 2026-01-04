What Happened To Alperen Sengun? Rockets Star Exits Game vs Mavericks

Tonight, the Houston Rockets ended up falling to their cross-state rival, the Dallas Mavericks, 104-110, but one key presence wasn’t on the floor when the game ended. Young star center Alperen Sengun exited tonight’s game with an injury and wasn’t seen for most of the night. Here’s what happened.
Why Did Alperen Sengun Leave the Game? What Injury Did He Suffer?
Less than a minute into the game, Sengun was going up for a rebound against Mavs center Daniel Gafford, but ended up landing on Gafford’s foot and turning his right ankle. He was seen in visible pain immediately afterward and made his way to the Rockets bench, eventually heading to the locker room.
The Rockets initially listed him as questionable to return, before downgrading him to out at halftime. For now, the course of action will likely be imaging to check the severity of the setback.
The Rockets say Alperen Şengün (right ankle) is out for the rest of the night in Dallas.
The ankle Sengun injured tonight is the same one that derailed his breakout 2023-24 season, causing him to miss the last 18 games that season, something that would’ve helped the 41-41 Rockets make a playoff push.
How Did Alperen Sengun Perform Before Leaving?
Sengun was not able to produce much in his minute on the court, and finished logging just one rebound with no shot attempts. Sengun is having a career season, which makes his early exit from the game tonight all the more disappointing.
Before tonight’s game, he averaged 22.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists, along with 1.5 steals and a block. These are impressive numbers, and almost guarantee him an All-NBA spot, but his injury status puts that accolade in jeopardy.
How Did the Houston Rockets Adjust Without Sengun?
In Sengun’s absence, the team relied heavily upon third-string center Clint Capela, since Steven Adams is also sidelined with injury. Capela logged just under 27 minutes of time, logging eight points, eight rebounds, two assists, and stood out on defense, logging five steals and two blocks.
However, for multiple long stretches, the team played without a traditional center, opting for lineups composed of Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Amen Thompson, and one of Dorian Finney-Smith, Reed Sheppard, and Aaron Holiday.
Anthony Davis was the focal point for the Mavs, owning the point with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and five blocks, and with an undersized Rockets team, he dominated. One pivotal fourth quarter sequence involved him blocking Eason at the rim, pushing the ball in transition, and finding Klay Thompson for a transition three. Max Christie logged one of his most efficient nights in his career, shooting 10-13 from the field for 24 points to keep Dallas in control.
Houston made a late push behind Durant’s 34 points and seven assists, trimming it to five in the final minute, but Christie slammed the door shut. The Mavs bench outscored the Rockets 41-24, with Brandon Williams and Ryan Nembhard stepping up, taking a 66-54 paint scoring edge to snap a four-game skid and break the Rockets’ winning streak.
