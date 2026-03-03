What Happened to Amen Thompson? Rockets Star Makes Injury Exit to Locker Room vs Wizards

Feb 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) brings the ball up the court during the third quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Houston Rockets bounced back after a loss to the Miami Heat a few days ago. They claimed a dramatic win against the Washington Wizards. However, just as the team looks to make a strong push to end the regular season, calamity may have struck. A concerning update came at the end of the game as Amen Thompson exited to the locker room.

It wasn’t a specific play that caused the injury, which is listed as an ankle ailment. The Rockets’ promising two-way talent exited the game and held his right ankle before going back to the locker room for evaluation. Amen Thompson had another strong display, recording 22 points and 12 rebounds in the win against the Wizards.

The explosive point-forward had been dealing with a minor niggle. Notably, Thompson missed a game against the Sacramento Kings due to quad tendinitis. That was only the second time Amen Thompson missed a game for the Rockets this season. The tenacious defender also averages the second-highest minutes per game in the NBA.

As for ankle ailments, Amen Thompson suffered from an injury setback last season. He rolled his left ankle in a blowout win against the New Orleans Pelicans. The injury sidelined him for a few weeks, but did not hamper his development. Since the game just concluded, there’s no conclusive update on the extent of Thompson’s injury.

He’s already become an integral part of Ime Udoka’s culture in Houston. The team thrives off his toughness and agility on both ends of the floor. Thompson is in the midst of a breakout campaign, averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, all career-highs for the 23-year-old. Hopefully, the injury isn’t anything serious, as the Rockets will need Thompson’s versatility as the team makes a transition into playoff mode.

The Rockets survive the Wizards’ hot shooting night

The Washington Wizards didn’t have Trae Young, Anthony Davis, or Alex Sarr. A 37-22 Rockets team looked to be the clear favorites going into the contest. However, Washington decided to showcase their resilience. They made the Rockets work for their victory, coming very close to executing a fourth-quarter turnaround.

The Wizards outscored the Rockets by nine in the final period of the five-point loss. They also tied the season-high mark for 19 threes in the game, shooting at an absurd 54.3% clip tonight. Young forward Bilal Coulibaly stepped things up, scoring 23, which included a 5/7 three-point shooting performance in just 27 minutes.

But the Rockets’ firepower ultimately came through. Kevin Durant recorded his third-straight 30+ point game for Houston. He and center Alperen Sengun combined for 62. The latter held his nerves during the fourth period. Sengun added 11 points and eight rebounds in the fourth quarter, helping the Rockets vanquish the Wizards.

Washington couldn’t combat Houston’s offensive rebounding. Even without Steven Adams, the Rockets grabbed 21 offensive rebounds. Those resulted in a 28-18 second-chance points advantage. Amen Thompson’s intensity and athleticism contributed heavily towards the result, besides Sengun and Clint Capela’s formidable activity on the glass. The Rockets are picking up momentum at the right time. After inconsistent performances and battling a locker room disturbance, the last thing they want is to lose Amen Thompson. The young star managed to play 31 minutes before heading to the locker room.

That could be a sign that the injury is merely a knock due to his high activity this season.