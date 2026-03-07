What Happened to Anthony Black? Magic Star Makes Injury Exit to Locker Room vs Timberwolves

The Orlando Magic have been plagued with injury issues throughout the 2025-26 season. On Saturday, it was again on display as Magic guard Anthony Black was rushed to the dressing room with a back injury only two minutes into the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Magic will hope that there’s nothing serious with Black, as he has been one of the few reliable players for them this season. He is averaging a career-high 15.5 points per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the floor and 33.9% from the three-point line on increased volume. Overall, this has been a breakthrough season for the young guard, who is now receiving immediate attention from the Orlando medical team, as he was immediately rushed to the locker room and has not returned since then. Of late, he has been managing a few quad issues.

Following his departure from the game early on, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley introduced Jevin Carter in Black’s position. While the 30-year-old is not as dynamic as Black, he still could get the job done for the visitors.

This is a developing story…