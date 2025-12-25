brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NBA

What Happened to Anthony Davis? ESPN’s Malika Andrews Provides Injury Update After Exit From Warriors Game

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 25, 2025 | 6:23 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NBA

What Happened to Anthony Davis? ESPN’s Malika Andrews Provides Injury Update After Exit From Warriors Game

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 25, 2025 | 6:23 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Tonight, the Golden State Warriors faced the Dallas Mavericks for a Christmas Day matchup, but one moment has taken the attention away from the game. Mavs forward Anthony Davis left tonight’s game after checking out during a timeout, holding his groin. Here’s what happened to him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Why Did Anthony Davis Leave the Game?

Davis exited the game during a second-quarter timeout, with 8:50 left on the clock. During the preceding sequence, Davis was running out ahead on the fast break, but as the pass was outlet towards him, he seemed to limp off towards the sideline. After the timeout, ESPN reporter Malika Andrews provided an update.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It looked like they were working on in between the knee and the groin area all the way up and down Anthony Davis’s right leg,” Andrews explained, highlighting the Mavs staff. “A couple of teammates, coaches came to check on him. He gave them the thumbs up but ultimately checked in with the trainer and said, ‘Do you want to go back to the locker room?’ He said, ‘Yes’… He had no limp.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved