What Happened to Ausar Thompson? Pistons Star Makes Injury Exit to Locker Room vs Spurs

The setbacks for the Detroit Pistons began far too soon. With less than four minutes in the first quarter, the San Antonio Spurs are up by 30-19. But the Pistons might have to navigate the rest of the game without their star forward Ausar Thompson. Very early into the game, he had to make an early exit.

Thompson was making a drive to the basket when he slipped and rolled his ankle. It was so bad, the momentum had him involuntarily hopping to the courtside seats behind the stanchion. Trainers attended to him at the sidelines where he looked like he was in a lot of pain. He eventually left for the locker room and is still there.

The official Pistons report said he’s hurt his right ankle. It’s likely a sprain. While the severity of it was not reported, the team probably isn’t taking any chances. He’s so far questionable to return for the rest of the game.

It was a non-contact injury in only two minutes of action. Ausar had not made a single stat by then but he did manage to block Victor Wembanyama’s shot. Without him, the Pistons finished the quarter falling behind 38-26.

Even in two minutes, Ausar managed to put on a defensive showstopper. Wemby’s taken advantage of the absence of the Pistons’ versatile wing and has been on a rampage that the entire Pistons squad on the floor has not been able to slow down.

The Pistons finished the first half on a 71-55 deficit. Meanwhile Wemby has already added 24 points to his night’s tally. They’d need Ausar to counter him. But again, this team won’t take chances with their young star’s ankle.

Ausar Thompson’s presence for the Pistons is non-negotiatiable

The concern surrounding Thompson’s ankle isn’t just about one game; it’s about the identity of a Pistons team that has fought its way to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Thompson has evolved into the team’s “Bad Boy” of the 2025-26 season, serving as the primary defensive engine for the team that currently ranks second in the NBA with a 108.4 defensive rating.

His absence leaves a void that statistics don’t do justice. While his offensive skills are a work in progress, he entered tonight’s game averaging 1.9 steals per game. That’s the fourth in the NBA for steals plus blocks.

His elite anticipation, 6’7″ frame and 7-foot wingspan have made him a nightmare for opposing ball-handlers. JB Bickerstaff utilizes him to create more transition opportunities that fuel the Pistons’ offense. Losing that disruptive force, even for a short stretch, compromises Detroit’s ability to switch across four positions, a strategy that’s necessary against an opponent like Wembanyama.

This ankle scare adds to a mounting list of minor injury hurdles for the young forward. Earlier this season, Thompson dealt with a brief heel injury in January and an illness that sidelined him in late October. While he has shown resilience, the Pistons’ medical staff is famously cautious with their core pillars.

They have crucial matchups with the Nets and Heat looming around the corner to maintain their playoff position. At this time, Detroit must weigh the immediate need for Thompson’s defensive gravity against the long-term health of the player.