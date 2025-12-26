brand-logo
What Happened to Austin Reaves? Lakers Broadcasters Make Injury Announcement During Rockets Game

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 25, 2025 | 9:52 PM EST

USA Today via Reuters

USA Today via Reuters

Tonight, the Los Angeles Lakers face off against the Houston Rockets, trying to bounce back after two tough losses. However, it seems that things aren’t going well, as Austin Reaves appears to have been sidelined with an injury. Here’s what happened.

Why Did Austin Reaves Leave the Game? What Injury Did He Suffer?

The first sign of trouble came at the beginning of the second half. Reaves, who started tonight’s game a few days after returning from a calf strain, was nowhere to be seen, replaced by Marcus Smart to start the third quarter. It was later reported that he was in the locker room, and soon afterward, it became clear that he had suffered an injury.

“The Lakers have now told us that Reaves is out for the rest of this game with left calf soreness,” ESPN’s Lisa Salters said when the broadcast returned to Los Angeles. “When I spoke with him pregame, he said he felt good, thought that he was in good spot and felt that he would get more minutes tonight… He will not return.”

According to the broadcast, it seems like he has reaggravated the calf strain that sidelined him earlier this month.

